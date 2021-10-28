Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Flying high after having won two of their toughest matches in their group, Pakistan lock horns with Afghanistan in their third Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

After having thumped arch-rivals India in their first match, the Pakistani batters had to fight hard while chasing 135 against New Zealand, but Shoaib Malik (26*) and Asif Ali (27*) sealed the match with eight balls and five wickets to spare.

After Afghanistan, the Men in Green round off their Super 12 campaign with relatively easy fixtures against Namibia (2 November) and Scotland (7 November).

If it was Shaheen Afridi who starred with the ball against India in their first match, it was Haris Rauf’s turn as the right-arm fast bowler did the damage for Pakistan with four Kiwi wickets.

Once again, a full-strength bowling lineup with be up against an impressive Afghanistan batting unit, which decimated Scotland in their previous match.

Having won the toss and opted to bat against Scotland, knocks from Najibullah Zadran (59), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) and Hazratullah Zazai (44) led the Afghans to 190/4.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, picking up four wickets as Scotland were bundled out for 60.

On the points table, it will be a battle between first and second, with unbeaten Pakistan (four points) aiming to extend their unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Afghanistan vs Pakistan clash:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan vs Pakistan take place?

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on 29 October 2021.

What is the venue for Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vice-capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain