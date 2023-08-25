Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Farooqi controversially runs Shadab out at non-strikers’ end during 2nd ODI; see video

Shadab Khan was involved in a 47-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed for the seventh wicket.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the bowler bowling the first ball of the final over, but during his run-up, he noticed Shadab leaving the crease at the non-strikers’ end. Farooqi soon dismantled the bails, dismissing Shadab. Image: Screengrab from 'X'

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan played a vital knock of 48 to help his team overcome Afghanistan in the second ODI in Hambantota, with just one wicket to spare.

Shadab was involved in a 47-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed for the seventh wicket. Earlier, a knock of 91 from Imam-ul-Haq and a half-century from skipper Babar Azam initiated Pakistan’s successful run-chase of 301.

Shadab was eventually dismissed in the 50th over. However, the way Shadab got out caught the eye of many.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the bowler bowling the first ball of the final over, but during his run-up, he noticed Shadab leaving the crease at the non-strikers’ end. Farooqi soon dismantled the bails, dismissing Shadab.

A shocked Shadab then walked off the field.

The win helped Pakistan clinch the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare. Pakistan had won the first ODI by 142 runs.

The third and final ODI will be played on Satyrday at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

Published on: August 25, 2023 17:21:50 IST

