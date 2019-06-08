First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Zazai, Noor Ali complete fifty-partnership

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 18:43 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

61/0
Overs
10.0
R/R
6.1
Fours
9
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hazrat Zazai Batting 34 27 5 1
Noor Ali Zadran Batting 26 33 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Matt Henry 5 0 38 0
Trent Boult 4 0 13 0

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • FOUR! Over-pitched from Ferguson and Zadran comes forward, plays the cover drive and leans into it. What a boundary

  • FOUR! Bad ball, first delivery from new bowler Lockie Ferguson and bowled it on the legs of Zazai, he rolled the wrist and got a boundary on fine leg.

  • After 9 overs,Afghanistan 51/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 30 , Noor Ali Zadran 21)

    This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.

  • FOUR! Bludgeoned! Width outside the off stump line and Zazai smahesh the balll through the covers for a boundary

  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    Having short boundaries and a batsman playing unorthodox shots is a real challenge for a captain. 

    There have already been a couple of close calls at odd spots. Williamson put a man back at a square mid wicket and the next ball got to him just on the bounce.

    That's not a fielding position that you would normally see in the first 10 overs, but Williamson has needed to innovate because of the way that Hazratullah (in particular) has played and the short square boundaries. 

  • SIX! Zazai smashes this over the backward square leg region for a massive six. In his zone, short ball and he was never going to miss that one. 89 meter hit. 

  • After 8 overs,Afghanistan 39/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 19 , Noor Ali Zadran 20)

    Boult giving it his all, created a catching chance. A hard one again but should have been taken by someone of Taylor's standards in the slips. Afghanistan going strong in Taunton.

  • DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it. 

  • After 7 overs,Afghanistan 37/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 18 , Noor Ali Zadran 19)

    Oh, this is a good wicket to bat on. The ball is hitting the sweet spot of the bat and that cracking sound off it coming to the ears. A bit of yes or no between Zazai and Zadran in the middle. No wickets yet for Black Caps though and this should begin to worry Kane.

  • FOUR! That is a beautiful shot, little bit of bottom hand from Zadran, on the legs and he flawlessly flicks it  to the leg side for four.

  • After 6 overs,Afghanistan 33/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 18 , Noor Ali Zadran 15)

    Boult continues and Zadran has played some exquisite straight drives in the last two overs. He is playing some beautiful strokes from one end while Zazai continues to play cross-batted shots. 6 off the over. 

  • FOUR! Another yorker attempted and Zadran was up for it, it came to him as low full-toss and he drove it past the non-striker for four runs.

  • After 5 overs,Afghanistan 27/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 17 , Noor Ali Zadran 10)

    Don't be surprised if Zazai is sent packing soon here. He is playing bad cricket out there in the middle. Trying to hit every ball, almost got himself out on two occasions. He is safe and he should call himself extremely lucky to be still there. 

  • DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it. 

  • FOUR! Cracked, asbolutely cracked by Zadran as he smashes this half-volley past the bowler on the front foot. 

  • After 4 overs,Afghanistan 19/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 14 , Noor Ali Zadran 5)

    This is a good start from Afghanistan and they need to carry on from here. Zazai playing slogging right now, he needs to pick and choose the balls. The World No 2 ranked bowler was bowling to him after all. 

  • After 3 overs,Afghanistan 18/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 14 , Noor Ali Zadran 4)

    Henry continues. A quiet and better over from him. Stuck to the good length and shaped it away from Zazai. Just 2 off it. But Black Caps need wickets early on here to make an impression.

  • After 2 overs,Afghanistan 16/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 13 , Noor Ali Zadran 3)

    Boult comes into the attack from the other end. Runs are coming off the bat briskly. Some edges flying as well. This is an exciting start for both the teams where the ball is swinging but coming on to bat nicely as well. 

  • After 1 overs,Afghanistan 12/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 12 , Noor Ali Zadran 0)

    Matt Henry starts off for Black Caps and it is not a good start by any stretch of imagination. Three boundaries off the bat of Zazai. 12 off the first over. There was one catching chance but Taylor could not reach the ball as it flew over him. 

  • FOUR! And BANG! Another one, short an Zazai opened his arms and smashed it over the mid-wicket for a boundary

  • FOUR! Short again but a very good bouncer, took the edge off Zazai's bat, flies over Ross Taylor at first slip, for four runs

  • FOUR! Short and wide down the leg stump line, Zazai pulls it away for four and it goes to the fine leg boundary

  • Done with the two anthems now as is the norm and now on to some cricket. No Mohammad Shahzad as he has been ruled out due to injury. Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran will open the innings for Afghanistan. Matt Henry to bowl the first over.

  • Teams are out for national anthems. Play to start soon in less than ten minutes time. 

  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    New Zealand have historically been the most clinical team at putting away lower-ranked opponents in World Cup history. Today Afghanistan have an opportunity to end that record. 

    The pitch looks very green, but in New Zealand there's a phenomenon known as a fake green pitch, where a pitch looks like it will be a green mamba, but actually plays quite well. This pitch shows some signs of being one of those. 

    New Zealand are clear favourites but Afghanistan still have a real opportunity to make their mark here today. 

  • PITCH REPORT

    "Fresh, breezy but thankfully very very well. Very strong breeze, will play a big part," says former Australia cricketer Mel Jones. 

    "I wouldn't mind batting first on this surface. Williamson opted to bowl because there's a nice green cover on this surface. Bit of a grass, but you'll profit as a batsman if you can get through the first half hour. Chasing later in the day will be easy. Not much of spin in here," says former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith

  • New Zealand XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Henry, Ferguson, Boult

  • Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah, Noor Ali, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Nabi, Gulbabin, Najubullah, Ikram, Rashid, Aftab, Hassan

  • Toss News: New Zealand win toss and they have decided to bowl first. No changes for Kiwis, Afghanistan make 3 changes.

  • Taunton is ready

  • Here are the two squads

    Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

    New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

  • In Cardiff, Jason Roy has completed a superb hundred and the problems are aplenty for Bangladesh with England at 174/1 after 28 overs. Click here to follow live score and over-by-over commentary of this match. 

  • Will go by global body's norms, says CoA chief Vinod Rai on MS Dhoni's glove controversy

    A day after supporting its wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing a military insignia during an international match, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said that there is no question of breaking the International Cricket Council's (ICC) norms and consequently, they will follow the cricket governing body's decision.

    Read the full report here.

  • Djoker and Thiem in slug it out on clay

    Meanwhile, in tennis, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are engaged in a fierce dogfight on Parisian clay for a place in French Open final. As I type this, Thiem has just won the third set against the Serb. He leads 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Follow all the French Open action on our LIVE blog.

  • Trial by spin

    While the likes of Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada have made an instant impact at the World Cup so far, the threat of quality spin cannot be underestimated. In line with that thought, Afghanistan's spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will fancy their chances against the Kiwis.

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of Afghanistan vs New Zealand match. Stay tuned for latest updates and scores.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Updates: This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.

New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.

Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.

Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.

"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.

"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.

Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

Tags : #Afghanistan vs New Zealand #Cricket World Cup #Hotstar #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Kane Williamson #Live score #Live Updates #Mohannad Nabi #Rashid Khan #Ross Taylor #When And Where To Watch #World Cup #World Cup 2019 Afghanistan #World Cup 2019 New Zealand

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all