While the likes of Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada have made an instant impact at the World Cup so far, the threat of quality spin cannot be underestimated. In line with that thought, Afghanistan's spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will fancy their chances against the Kiwis .

Toss News: New Zealand win toss and they have decided to bowl first. No changes for Kiwis, Afghanistan make 3 changes.

"I wouldn't mind batting first on this surface. Williamson opted to bowl because there's a nice green cover on this surface. Bit of a grass, but you'll profit as a batsman if you can get through the first half hour. Chasing later in the day will be easy. Not much of spin in here," says former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith

"Fresh, breezy but thankfully very very well. Very strong breeze, will play a big part," says former Australia cricketer Mel Jones.

New Zealand are clear favourites but Afghanistan still have a real opportunity to make their mark here today.

The pitch looks very green, but in New Zealand there's a phenomenon known as a fake green pitch, where a pitch looks like it will be a green mamba, but actually plays quite well. This pitch shows some signs of being one of those.

New Zealand have historically been the most clinical team at putting away lower-ranked opponents in World Cup history. Today Afghanistan have an opportunity to end that record.

Teams are out for national anthems. Play to start soon in less than ten minutes time.

Done with the two anthems now as is the norm and now on to some cricket. No Mohammad Shahzad as he has been ruled out due to injury. Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran will open the innings for Afghanistan. Matt Henry to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Short and wide down the leg stump line, Zazai pulls it away for four and it goes to the fine leg boundary

FOUR! Short again but a very good bouncer, took the edge off Zazai's bat, flies over Ross Taylor at first slip, for four runs

FOUR! And BANG! Another one, short an Zazai opened his arms and smashed it over the mid-wicket for a boundary

Matt Henry starts off for Black Caps and it is not a good start by any stretch of imagination. Three boundaries off the bat of Zazai. 12 off the first over. There was one catching chance but Taylor could not reach the ball as it flew over him.

Boult comes into the attack from the other end. Runs are coming off the bat briskly. Some edges flying as well. This is an exciting start for both the teams where the ball is swinging but coming on to bat nicely as well.

Henry continues. A quiet and better over from him. Stuck to the good length and shaped it away from Zazai. Just 2 off it. But Black Caps need wickets early on here to make an impression.

This is a good start from Afghanistan and they need to carry on from here. Zazai playing slogging right now, he needs to pick and choose the balls. The World No 2 ranked bowler was bowling to him after all.

FOUR! Cracked, asbolutely cracked by Zadran as he smashes this half-volley past the bowler on the front foot.

DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it.

Don't be surprised if Zazai is sent packing soon here. He is playing bad cricket out there in the middle. Trying to hit every ball, almost got himself out on two occasions. He is safe and he should call himself extremely lucky to be still there.

FOUR! Another yorker attempted and Zadran was up for it, it came to him as low full-toss and he drove it past the non-striker for four runs.

Mohammad Shahzad casts such a big shadow on this team (sorry) that he has to be replaced by two players. An opener and a keeper. Although Rahmat Shah can back up (and did it in a warm up I’m told) they’ve gone for a specialist here. And Alikhil could bat as low as nine.

Boult continues and Zadran has played some exquisite straight drives in the last two overs. He is playing some beautiful strokes from one end while Zazai continues to play cross-batted shots. 6 off the over.

FOUR! That is a beautiful shot, little bit of bottom hand from Zadran, on the legs and he flawlessly flicks it to the leg side for four.

Oh, this is a good wicket to bat on. The ball is hitting the sweet spot of the bat and that cracking sound off it coming to the ears. A bit of yes or no between Zazai and Zadran in the middle. No wickets yet for Black Caps though and this should begin to worry Kane.

DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it.

Boult giving it his all, created a catching chance. A hard one again but should have been taken by someone of Taylor's standards in the slips. Afghanistan going strong in Taunton.

SIX! Zazai smashes this over the backward square leg region for a massive six. In his zone, short ball and he was never going to miss that one. 89 meter hit.

That's not a fielding position that you would normally see in the first 10 overs, but Williamson has needed to innovate because of the way that Hazratullah (in particular) has played and the short square boundaries.

There have already been a couple of close calls at odd spots. Williamson put a man back at a square mid wicket and the next ball got to him just on the bounce.

FOUR! Bludgeoned! Width outside the off stump line and Zazai smahesh the balll through the covers for a boundary

This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.

FOUR! Bad ball, first delivery from new bowler Lockie Ferguson and bowled it on the legs of Zazai, he rolled the wrist and got a boundary on fine leg.

FOUR! Over-pitched from Ferguson and Zadran comes forward, plays the cover drive and leans into it. What a boundary

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.

New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.

Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.

Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.

"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.

"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.

Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

