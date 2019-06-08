First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Taylor, Williamson bring up Kiwis' 50

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 23:28 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

172/10
Overs
41.1
R/R
4.18
Fours
25
Sixes
1
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hamid Hassan not out 7 11 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Matt Henry 8 0 50 0
Trent Boult 10 0 34 0
62/2
Overs
13.1
R/R
4.73
Fours
9
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kane Williamson (C) Batting 21 39 3 0
Ross Taylor Batting 14 15 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Aftab Alam 5 0 26 2
Hamid Hassan 3 0 15 0

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • FOUR! Crunched behind point by Taylor off Naib! NZ 60/2

  • After 12 overs,New Zealand 56/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 21 , Ross Taylor 8)

    Experienced spinner Mohammad Nabi is brought into the attack after the powerplay. Concedes a wide off the second delivery, which then is followed by three consecutive singles. Four off his first over.

  • After 11 overs,New Zealand 52/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 6)

    Naib walks away with a maiden at the end of his third over, with Kane Williamson opting to remain cautious and not showing any signs of impatience whatsoever. 

  • After 10 overs,New Zealand 52/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 20 , Ross Taylor 6)

    Williamson splices a pull off the second delivery, the ball, luckily for him, landing out of mid on's reach. Taylor brings up the team fifty with a pull behind square on the leg side. Appeal for lbw against Taylor in the penultimate delivery, which ultimately gets turned down by the umpire. End of the first powerplay. 

  • FOUR! Pulled away behind square on the leg side by Taylor, who collects his first boundary. Fifty up for the Black Caps with that shot! NZ 52/2

  • After 9 overs,New Zealand 46/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 19 , Ross Taylor 1)

    Naib continues from the other end. Williamson collects a boundary off the second delivery, guiding the ball through the cover region. Afghanistan then lose a review after an unsuccessful appeal for caught-behind against KW, with Gulbadin Naib making the signal right away. Flatline on Ultra-Edge is all that they get. Five off the over. 

  • Meanwhile, Rashid Khan will not take any further part in today's proceedings after failing a second concussion test, confirms on-air commentator Mark Nicholas. 

  • FOUR! Steered through the off side by Kane Williamson, who's starting to get into the groove right now. NZ 46/2

  • After 8 overs,New Zealand 41/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 15 , Ross Taylor 0)

    Aftab gets another breakthrough for the Afghans, this time ending the second-wicket stand between Munro and Williamson, with the former departing for 22 after holing out to third man. Taylor walks out to bat at 4. Two runs and a wicket from Alam's fourth over. 

  • OUT! New Zealand lose their second opener now, as Munro guides a back-of-length ball from Aftab, who collects his second wicket in the process, to Hamid at third man to depart after getting a promising start. NZ 41/2

    Munro c Hassan b Alam 22(24)

  • After 7 overs,New Zealand 39/1 ( Colin Munro 21 , Kane Williamson (C) 14)

    Skipper Gulbadin Naib brings himself into the attack in the seventh over, conceding five off it, including a boundary to Williamson off the last delivery that sees his New Zealand counterpart punch the ball through cover. 

  • FOUR! Solidly punched on the backfoot by KW! NZ 43/1

  • THIS ALSO HAPPENED TODAY! surprise

  • After 6 overs,New Zealand 34/1 ( Colin Munro 20 , Kane Williamson (C) 10)

    Williamson gets a thick inside edge in the third delivery of the over that sends the ball racing away to the fine leg fence, resulting in the Black Caps skipper's first boundary, albeit a lucky one. Six off the over, including a wide right after the boundary. 

  • FOUR! Streaky boundary for Williamson, getting an inside edge that sends the ball running away to fine leg. NZ 33/1

  • After 5 overs,New Zealand 28/1 ( Colin Munro 19 , Kane Williamson (C) 6)

    Tight over from Aftab, with just two singles coming off it. Meanwhile, Munro and skipper Williamson have helped the Black Caps get back on their feet with a steady second-wicket stand. 

  • After 4 overs,New Zealand 26/1 ( Colin Munro 18 , Kane Williamson (C) 5)

    Six off Hamid's second over, including another boundary to Munro, this one steered through the cover region after being offered ample width by the pacer. 

  • FOUR! Steered through the cover region by Munro, who is looking quite dangerous for the Afghan attack right now! AFG 26/1

  • After 3 overs,New Zealand 20/1 ( Colin Munro 13 , Kane Williamson (C) 4)

    Aftab starts his second over with a wide down the leg side. Munro then moves to double figures with his third boundary, another punch down the ground. Leg bye collected after the boundary, with Munro setting off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on the pad. Six off the over. 

  • FOUR! Another punch down the ground by Munro, beating the diving mid off along the way! Third boundary for the left-handed opener! NZ 19/1

  • After 2 overs,New Zealand 14/1 ( Colin Munro 9 , Kane Williamson (C) 4)

    Hamid Hassan from the other end, with the New Zealand skipper on strike, collecting a single off the first ball. Munro looks to hit the ball out of the park, failing to do so for four deliveries (one of which is a wide) before guiding the ball towards third man for a single off the penultimate delivery. Dot to end the over. 

  • After 1 over,New Zealand 11/1 ( Colin Munro 8 , Kane Williamson (C) 3)

    Eventful first over, one that starts with Alam dismissing Guptill off the very first ball. Williamson then gets the Black Caps off the mark with a brace. Munro then fires a warning signal at the Afghans with back-to-back fours. 11 runs and a wicket off the first over. 

  • FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Munro. Cracks this through cover after being offered enough width by Alam. NZ 11/1

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! What a start for the Afghans, as Aftab Alam removes Martin Guptill off the first ball of the New Zealand innings! Guptill gets squared up in the very first delivery, getting an inside edge that deflects off his thigh pad, lobbing over to Najib at point for a catch. NZ 0/1

    Guptill c Zadran b Alam 0(1)

  • Colin Munro and Martin Guptill walk out to open the New Zealand innings, with Aftab Alam opening the bowling for the Afghans. Let's see how the chase goes for the Black Caps. 

  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    Something that's been easy to miss:

    Tom Latham took 5 catches today, 10th keeper to do that in a World Cup match, and the first from New Zealand. 

  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    Something that's been easy to miss:

    Tom Latham took 5 catches today, 10th keeper to do that in a World Cup match, and the first from New Zealand. 

  • Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson played for the same junior club and the same high school before their careers diverged. Today they have combined for 9 wickets.

    Here's the story of their journey by Michael Wagener. 

  • James Neesham (5/31): Was just trying to hit the deck as hard as possible. They (Afghan openers) put us under pressure a bit at the start, but pleased with the way we responded. We just wanted to hit the right areas. It's just about trying to do the job. Do what we need to for the team. You're never fully confident (with the bat). Hope Colin and Guptill start strongly, and then we'll see how it goes. 

  • OUT! That's the end of Afghanistan's innings. Ball shaping away from Shahidi, who made room, heaved but the ball took the outside edge and flew right in front of third man, who took a good catch diving ahead. Shahidi goes back for 59 made off 99. Afghanistan end up with 172. Shahidi c Matt Henry b Ferguson 59(99)

  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    If Hasmatullah Shahidi had some back up at the other end, it would be interesting to see how he would be playing. He has adopted a plan of trying to dominate the strike, and hit boundaries early on in the over. 

    That's sensible, given he's batting with number 11, but I wonder if the clarity from that being the only sensible option is actually helping his game. 

  • After 41 overs,Afghanistan 172/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 59 , Hamid Hassan 7)

    Shahidi picks up a run off the first ball. Takes the risk. Gives Hamid confidence to face Boult. Just 1 off the over as Hamid plays all the remaining five balls for no run. 

  • After 40 overs,Afghanistan 171/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 58 , Hamid Hassan 7)

    Kiwis had the chance to get Afghanistan's last wicket with Shahidi taking a single on the third ball but Hamid played well to evade Ferguson. Last powerplay begins. How many can Afghanistan make from here?

  • After 39 overs,Afghanistan 168/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 56 , Hamid Hassan 6)

    Boult continues and he continued to bounce Shahidi on the first three balls. Goes full and gets smacked for four in the leg side. Shahidi is batting well with No 11. Getting the odd boundary and then taking the single off the last ball to keep strike in the next over.

  • FOUR! Low full-toss from Boult and Shahidi was ready for it, smacked it through mid-wicket for a boundary. This is hurting New Zealand

  • After 38 overs,Afghanistan 163/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 51 , Hamid Hassan 6)

    Shahidi completes fifty. He has been the silver lining for Afghanistan in this innings. As others kept coming and going, he carried on and showed how to bat against this attack and on this track. 

  • FOUR! That's fifty for Shahidi,  makes room and smashes the ball past the mid-wicket region for a boundary. What a knock from him. 

  • After 37 overs,Afghanistan 158/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 46 , Hamid Hassan 6)

    Shahidi still fighting it out for Afghanistan. Collects a boundary in the over and manages to take the single off the last ball to keep the strike in the next over. On 46, deserves a fifty.

  • FOUR! Shahidi clears his front leg and heaves, the ball takes the top edge and runs for four behind the stumps. 

  • After 36 overs,Afghanistan 153/9 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 41 , Hamid Hassan 6)

    Afghanistan have played strange cricket today. Either going hard on the ball or losing wickets. Aftab has departed and it was always on the cards. What a shame that Shahidi is still there but he has not got any support from others.

  • FOUR! Hamid Hassan comes in to bat, Ferguson tries a yorker, does not get it right and Hassan punches the ball to cow corner for a four

  • OUT! That's the end of Aftab's short slogging stint. Another ugly heave from him and this time, the ball takes the top edge again flies in the air behind the wickets, Latham lines himself up and takes a good catch. Aftab Alam c Latham b Ferguson 14(10)

  • FOUR! Ferguson comes round the wicket, Aftab clears his leg again, plays a cross-batted shot, ball takes the top edge and flies to boundary behind the stumps.

  • FOUR! Ugly? yes, effective? yes. Short ball, Aftab clears his leg and heaves again, heaves well, beats the wide mid-on and fetches four runs

  • After 35 overs,Afghanistan 139/8 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 41 , Aftab Alam 6)

    Boult back on. Aftab knows only one way to play. He has been clearing the leg and hitting. His success rate cannot be judged by the number of runs he scores but for how long he stays there while attempting such ugly shots. 

  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    Jimmy Neesham's going to get the headlines for his bowling in this match, but there's been pressure at the other end to help him out

    There were either 0 or 1 run scored in the overs preceding those in which Neesham took 4 of his 5 wickets.

    Ferguson has conceded just 2 runs from his last 5.4 overs. That pressure has led to the batsmen playing some shots that has led to their demise.  

  • After 34 overs,Afghanistan 135/8 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 39 , Aftab Alam 4)

    Off topic, or maybe not, but a cricketer has just won a Grand Slam. Ashleigh Barty, who played Women's Big Bash League in Australia earlier, came back to tennis in 2016, and has just won the women's singles finals at Roland Garros. In Taunton, Afghanistan continue to struggle in cricket. Rashid Khan has gone back and he was little shaken up after being hit on the helmet before the ball disturbed his stumps. Aftab Alam comes in and starts heaving straightaway. Not sure for how long he will start at the crease.

  • FOUR! Aftab Alam, comes in, clears his front leg and smashes it to through extra cover region for a boundary

  • OUT! Too quick for Rashid, Ferguson banged it hard on the ground and it rose it seemed like off the good length, Rashid could not deal with it, he rather found himself in very awkward position, as the ball hit the helmet grill and it shook him up before dislodging the bails. Kane Williamson walked up to him and had a word of concern as Rashid still looked shaken up. Hope, no serious damage done to him as he walks back. Rashid Khan b Ferguson 0(4)

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Updates: Experienced spinner Mohammad Nabi is brought into the attack after the powerplay. Concedes a wide off the second delivery, which then is followed by three consecutive singles. Four off his first over.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.

New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.

Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.

Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.

"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.

"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.

Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

Tags : #Afghanistan vs New Zealand #Cricket World Cup #Hotstar #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Kane Williamson #Live score #Live Updates #Mohannad Nabi #Rashid Khan #Ross Taylor #When And Where To Watch #World Cup #World Cup 2019 Afghanistan #World Cup 2019 New Zealand

