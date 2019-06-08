Auto Refresh
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Rain interrupts play for a second time at Taunton
Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 20:11 IST Match Status: Rain Stoppage
Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Afghanistan lose their fourth. Naib has to go. Short and wide from Neesham, who is having a great day in the field. Naib went after the ball, and reached it just enough to let the ball kiss the toe end of the bat and go to the keeper behind the stumps. Kiwis appealed straightaway, umpire raised the finger. Naib went upstairs as he felt he did not edge it. Obviously, he was wrong. Decision stays, review lost. Naib c Latham b Neesham 4(4)
OUT! And one more gone, what is happening to Afghanistan? Neesham angles one into Rahmat Shah, he went early into playing the on-side push, the ball took the leading edge and flew to Guptill at backward point, who took an easy catch. Bread and butter for someone like Guptill really. Rahmat c Guptill b Neesham 0(4)
OUT! Second wicket falls for Afghanistan. Noor Ali Zadran departs as well, Rising delivery, targeted at his right shoulder and he edged it to the keeper behind. Two back-to-back wickets for New Zealand. They are back into the match. Noor Ali c Latham b Ferguson 31(38)
OUT! Afghanistan lose first wicket and yet again it is this man Neesham, the partnership breaker, who provides the first breakthrough for Kiwis. Zazai was lured to hit the lofted the drive to deep cover and he fell for it, Munro standing there took a safe catch. Hazratullah Zazai c Munro b Neesham 34(28)
After 9 overs,Afghanistan 51/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 30 , Noor Ali Zadran 21)
This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.
DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it.
DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it.
PITCH REPORT
"Fresh, breezy but thankfully very very well. Very strong breeze, will play a big part," says former Australia cricketer Mel Jones.
"I wouldn't mind batting first on this surface. Williamson opted to bowl because there's a nice green cover on this surface. Bit of a grass, but you'll profit as a batsman if you can get through the first half hour. Chasing later in the day will be easy. Not much of spin in here," says former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith
New Zealand XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson, Taylor, Latham, Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Henry, Ferguson, Boult
Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah, Noor Ali, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Nabi, Gulbabin, Najubullah, Ikram, Rashid, Aftab, Hassan
Toss News: New Zealand win toss and they have decided to bowl first. No changes for Kiwis, Afghanistan make 3 changes.
Rain stops play, for the second time today. The players are back to the dressing room, Ground staff pulling the covers out back on the field.
After 22 overs,Afghanistan 99/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 13 , Mohammad Nabi 9)
Neesham continues from the other end. NZ sticking to the same plan and more so because conditions are windy right now and the pacers may get support. Four leg byes in the over. 9 in total.
After 21 overs,Afghanistan 90/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 12 , Mohammad Nabi 7)
We begin again Taunton and the good thing is that no overs have been lost. Shahid started off with a boundary. Two runs came later on in the over. Just 6 off the over by CDG
FOUR! CDG begins, Shahid comes forward to this delivery and drives it through the off side. Good start after the short halt for Afghans.
Alright, the players stroll inside the ground. 61 in the first 10 overs and the 23 runs in the next 10 for Afghanistan while they also lost for wickets.
Let's see what the next 10 has to offer to us?
The rain has subsided for a bit. Umpires in the middle discussing something. The covers covering the square are off but the pitch is still covered.
Rain stops play
That rain is back. Yes, it is back, out of nowhere. One nasty cloud is right above the ground and we have a stoppage in play as players leave the field to find a shade.
After 20 overs,Afghanistan 84/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 7 , Mohammad Nabi 6)
Still. yes, still, whenever the ball is hitting the sweet spot, a cracking shot is being recorded in the stump mics. Afghanistan would want to hear these sounds off the bat and not those edges flying to the hands of the catchers. Five off the over.
After 19 overs,Afghanistan 79/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 , Mohammad Nabi 3)
Colind de Grandhomme (CDG) continues and the pressure was getting on to Afghan batsmen in the middle but a bad ball, on the off side released some pressure. Shahidi gets his first boundary. 7 off the over.
FOUR! A huge relief for Shahidi and Afghanistan, room outside the off stump, Shahidi waited for it and cut it through the backward point region for a boundary.
After 18 overs,Afghanistan 72/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 1 , Mohammad Nabi 1)
Change of ends for Neesham. He has replaced Ferguson. Perfect length and line from him to Shahidi. Good length and on the middle-leg stump line, shaping it away, and then sometimes bringing it in, keeping the lefty guessing which way it will move off the pitch. Shahid now 1 off 26 balls. Maiden for Neesham. Need to get a move on, Afghanistan. They are stuck.
After 17 overs,Afghanistan 72/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 1 , Mohammad Nabi 1)
Colin de Grandhomme, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and Afghanistan should welcome this move. Slightly less pace and more time to play the ball. Also, congratulations to Hashmatullah Shahidi, who finally opened his account after playing 20 balls. Just 1 off the over.
After 16 overs,Afghanistan 71/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Mohammad Nabi 1)
Brilliant from Ferguson. Back-to-back maiden overs. He is still using the short stuff to instill fear in to the batsman's mind. Nabi is not going after the ball at all. Afghanistan have learnt their lessons, hopefully.
After 15 overs,Afghanistan 71/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Mohammad Nabi 1)
Neesham is having a field day. Yet again, a wicket on the first ball as Neesham rolled his wrists and bowled a slightly slower wide off the off stump line to remove Naib. Nabi joins Shahidi in the middle. Kane comes to say hello to his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and they move on to the match.
OUT! Afghanistan lose their fourth. Naib has to go. Short and wide from Neesham, who is having a great day in the field. Naib went after the ball, and reached it just enough to let the ball kiss the toe end of the bat and go to the keeper behind the stumps. Kiwis appealed straightaway, umpire raised the finger. Naib went upstairs as he felt he did not edge it. Obviously, he was wrong. Decision stays, review lost. Naib c Latham b Neesham 4(4)
66/0 becomes 70/4 and the match completely changes.
Some of the shot selection from Afghanistan has been somewhat questionable. The pitch isn't doing much, but it's not completely true, and trying to hit balls from off stump through square leg is not likely to end well.
Neesham has three wickets, but his ability to bowl cutters may well see him getting more if the batsmen are going to help playing like that.
After 14 overs,Afghanistan 70/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Gulbadin Naib (C) 4)
Ferguson has decided. He will come running in and bowl some short stuff upfront. Kiwis have upped their game significantly in the last 20 minutes, reworked the plan for different batters. Ferguson completes a maiden over.
After 13 overs,Afghanistan 70/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Gulbadin Naib (C) 4)
The guitar is strumming at Taunton as New Zealand celebrate the third wicket. Afghanistan have completely lost the track after a good start with the bat. They were 61/0 after 10 overs and now 70/3. Captain Naib has come in to bat and has got a four straightaway.
FOUR! Slapped! Yes, slapped. That is what explains this shot. Back of the length and new batter Naib slaps it over the umpire's head for a boundary.
OUT! And one more gone, what is happening to Afghanistan? Neesham angles one into Rahmat Shah, he went early into playing the on-side push, the ball took the leading edge and flew to Guptill at backward point, who took an easy catch. Bread and butter for someone like Guptill really. Rahmat c Guptill b Neesham 0(4)
After 12 overs,Afghanistan 66/2 ( Rahmat Shah 0 , Hashmatullah Shahidi 0)
If Neesham can, so can I, said Ferguson to himself as he begun his second over and on just the first ball, bounced out Noor Ali Zadran, providing second wicket to Kiwis. Good comeback by Black Caps. They have changed the plan. Using the short stuff to create problems for the batters. Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi are the two new batsmen.
OUT! Second wicket falls for Afghanistan. Noor Ali Zadran departs as well, Rising delivery, targeted at his right shoulder and he edged it to the keeper behind. Two back-to-back wickets for New Zealand. They are back into the match. Noor Ali c Latham b Ferguson 31(38)
After 11 overs,Afghanistan 66/1 ( Noor Ali Zadran 31 , Rahmat Shah 0)
Neesham comes into the attack and he has taken the first wicket for Kiwis. He has been the partnership breaker for them for some time and again he has delivered. Kiwis a little relieved now. Five off the over and a wicket.
OUT! Afghanistan lose first wicket and yet again it is this man Neesham, the partnership breaker, who provides the first breakthrough for Kiwis. Zazai was lured to hit the lofted the drive to deep cover and he fell for it, Munro standing there took a safe catch. Hazratullah Zazai c Munro b Neesham 34(28)
FOUR! Brilliant from Zadran, pitched up again, this time by Neesham and Zadran times it perfectly, through the mid-off for a lovely boundary.
After 10 overs,Afghanistan 61/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 34 , Noor Ali Zadran 26)
First powerplay is gone and Afghanistan owned it like a boss. 61 in 60 balls upfront. Here you go, Kiwis! You need to find an answer to this tough situation. Zazai and Zadran, the Two Zs doing the magic here for Afgahnistan.
FOUR! Over-pitched from Ferguson and Zadran comes forward, plays the cover drive and leans into it. What a boundary
FOUR! Bad ball, first delivery from new bowler Lockie Ferguson and bowled it on the legs of Zazai, he rolled the wrist and got a boundary on fine leg.
After 9 overs,Afghanistan 51/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 30 , Noor Ali Zadran 21)
This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.
FOUR! Bludgeoned! Width outside the off stump line and Zazai smahesh the balll through the covers for a boundary
Having short boundaries and a batsman playing unorthodox shots is a real challenge for a captain.
There have already been a couple of close calls at odd spots. Williamson put a man back at a square mid wicket and the next ball got to him just on the bounce.
That's not a fielding position that you would normally see in the first 10 overs, but Williamson has needed to innovate because of the way that Hazratullah (in particular) has played and the short square boundaries.
SIX! Zazai smashes this over the backward square leg region for a massive six. In his zone, short ball and he was never going to miss that one. 89 meter hit.
After 8 overs,Afghanistan 39/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 19 , Noor Ali Zadran 20)
Boult giving it his all, created a catching chance. A hard one again but should have been taken by someone of Taylor's standards in the slips. Afghanistan going strong in Taunton.
DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it.
After 7 overs,Afghanistan 37/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 18 , Noor Ali Zadran 19)
Oh, this is a good wicket to bat on. The ball is hitting the sweet spot of the bat and that cracking sound off it coming to the ears. A bit of yes or no between Zazai and Zadran in the middle. No wickets yet for Black Caps though and this should begin to worry Kane.
FOUR! That is a beautiful shot, little bit of bottom hand from Zadran, on the legs and he flawlessly flicks it to the leg side for four.
After 6 overs,Afghanistan 33/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 18 , Noor Ali Zadran 15)
Boult continues and Zadran has played some exquisite straight drives in the last two overs. He is playing some beautiful strokes from one end while Zazai continues to play cross-batted shots. 6 off the over.
FOUR! Another yorker attempted and Zadran was up for it, it came to him as low full-toss and he drove it past the non-striker for four runs.
After 5 overs,Afghanistan 27/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 17 , Noor Ali Zadran 10)
Don't be surprised if Zazai is sent packing soon here. He is playing bad cricket out there in the middle. Trying to hit every ball, almost got himself out on two occasions. He is safe and he should call himself extremely lucky to be still there.
DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it.
FOUR! Cracked, asbolutely cracked by Zadran as he smashes this half-volley past the bowler on the front foot.
After 4 overs,Afghanistan 19/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 14 , Noor Ali Zadran 5)
This is a good start from Afghanistan and they need to carry on from here. Zazai playing slogging right now, he needs to pick and choose the balls. The World No 2 ranked bowler was bowling to him after all.
After 3 overs,Afghanistan 18/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 14 , Noor Ali Zadran 4)
Henry continues. A quiet and better over from him. Stuck to the good length and shaped it away from Zazai. Just 2 off it. But Black Caps need wickets early on here to make an impression.
After 2 overs,Afghanistan 16/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 13 , Noor Ali Zadran 3)
Boult comes into the attack from the other end. Runs are coming off the bat briskly. Some edges flying as well. This is an exciting start for both the teams where the ball is swinging but coming on to bat nicely as well.
After 1 overs,Afghanistan 12/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 12 , Noor Ali Zadran 0)
Matt Henry starts off for Black Caps and it is not a good start by any stretch of imagination. Three boundaries off the bat of Zazai. 12 off the first over. There was one catching chance but Taylor could not reach the ball as it flew over him.
FOUR! And BANG! Another one, short an Zazai opened his arms and smashed it over the mid-wicket for a boundary
FOUR! Short again but a very good bouncer, took the edge off Zazai's bat, flies over Ross Taylor at first slip, for four runs
FOUR! Short and wide down the leg stump line, Zazai pulls it away for four and it goes to the fine leg boundary
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Updates: Rain stops play, for the second time today. The players are back to the dressing room, Ground staff having pulling the covers out back on the field.
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.
The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.
New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.
"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.
"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.
Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.
He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.
Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.
"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.
"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.
Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".
Squad
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With AFP inputs
Updated Date:
Jun 08, 2019
Also See
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Black Caps confident of tackling Afghan spin challenge
England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Wood removes Tamim in his first over
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Black Caps recover from batting collapse to post thrilling win at The Oval