FOUR! Short and wide down the leg stump line, Zazai pulls it away for four and it goes to the fine leg boundary

FOUR! Short again but a very good bouncer, took the edge off Zazai's bat, flies over Ross Taylor at first slip, for four runs

FOUR! And BANG! Another one, short an Zazai opened his arms and smashed it over the mid-wicket for a boundary

Matt Henry starts off for Black Caps and it is not a good start by any stretch of imagination. Three boundaries off the bat of Zazai. 12 off the first over. There was one catching chance but Taylor could not reach the ball as it flew over him.

Boult comes into the attack from the other end. Runs are coming off the bat briskly. Some edges flying as well. This is an exciting start for both the teams where the ball is swinging but coming on to bat nicely as well.

Henry continues. A quiet and better over from him. Stuck to the good length and shaped it away from Zazai. Just 2 off it. But Black Caps need wickets early on here to make an impression.

This is a good start from Afghanistan and they need to carry on from here. Zazai playing slogging right now, he needs to pick and choose the balls. The World No 2 ranked bowler was bowling to him after all.

FOUR! Cracked, asbolutely cracked by Zadran as he smashes this half-volley past the bowler on the front foot.

DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it.

Don't be surprised if Zazai is sent packing soon here. He is playing bad cricket out there in the middle. Trying to hit every ball, almost got himself out on two occasions. He is safe and he should call himself extremely lucky to be still there.

FOUR! Another yorker attempted and Zadran was up for it, it came to him as low full-toss and he drove it past the non-striker for four runs.

Mohammad Shahzad casts such a big shadow on this team (sorry) that he has to be replaced by two players. An opener and a keeper. Although Rahmat Shah can back up (and did it in a warm up I’m told) they’ve gone for a specialist here. And Alikhil could bat as low as nine.

Boult continues and Zadran has played some exquisite straight drives in the last two overs. He is playing some beautiful strokes from one end while Zazai continues to play cross-batted shots. 6 off the over.

FOUR! That is a beautiful shot, little bit of bottom hand from Zadran, on the legs and he flawlessly flicks it to the leg side for four.

Oh, this is a good wicket to bat on. The ball is hitting the sweet spot of the bat and that cracking sound off it coming to the ears. A bit of yes or no between Zazai and Zadran in the middle. No wickets yet for Black Caps though and this should begin to worry Kane.

DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it.

Boult giving it his all, created a catching chance. A hard one again but should have been taken by someone of Taylor's standards in the slips. Afghanistan going strong in Taunton.

SIX! Zazai smashes this over the backward square leg region for a massive six. In his zone, short ball and he was never going to miss that one. 89 meter hit.

That's not a fielding position that you would normally see in the first 10 overs, but Williamson has needed to innovate because of the way that Hazratullah (in particular) has played and the short square boundaries.

There have already been a couple of close calls at odd spots. Williamson put a man back at a square mid wicket and the next ball got to him just on the bounce.

FOUR! Bludgeoned! Width outside the off stump line and Zazai smahesh the balll through the covers for a boundary

This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.

FOUR! Bad ball, first delivery from new bowler Lockie Ferguson and bowled it on the legs of Zazai, he rolled the wrist and got a boundary on fine leg.

FOUR! Over-pitched from Ferguson and Zadran comes forward, plays the cover drive and leans into it. What a boundary

First powerplay is gone and Afghanistan owned it like a boss. 61 in 60 balls upfront. Here you go, Kiwis! You need to find an answer to this tough situation. Zazai and Zadran, the Two Zs doing the magic here for Afgahnistan.

FOUR! Brilliant from Zadran, pitched up again, this time by Neesham and Zadran times it perfectly, through the mid-off for a lovely boundary.

OUT! Afghanistan lose first wicket and yet again it is this man Neesham, the partnership breaker, who provides the first breakthrough for Kiwis. Zazai was lured to hit the lofted the drive to deep cover and he fell for it, Munro standing there took a safe catch. Hazratullah Zazai c Munro b Neesham 34(28)

Neesham comes into the attack and he has taken the first wicket for Kiwis. He has been the partnership breaker for them for some time and again he has delivered. Kiwis a little relieved now. Five off the over and a wicket.

OUT! Second wicket falls for Afghanistan. Noor Ali Zadran departs as well, Rising delivery, targeted at his right shoulder and he edged it to the keeper behind. Two back-to-back wickets for New Zealand. They are back into the match. Noor Ali c Latham b Ferguson 31(38)

If Neesham can, so can I, said Ferguson to himself as he begun his second over and on just the first ball, bounced out Noor Ali Zadran, providing second wicket to Kiwis. Good comeback by Black Caps. They have changed the plan. Using the short stuff to create problems for the batters. Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi are the two new batsmen.

OUT! And one more gone, what is happening to Afghanistan? Neesham angles one into Rahmat Shah, he went early into playing the on-side push, the ball took the leading edge and flew to Guptill at backward point, who took an easy catch. Bread and butter for someone like Guptill really. Rahmat c Guptill b Neesham 0(4)

FOUR! Slapped! Yes, slapped. That is what explains this shot. Back of the length and new batter Naib slaps it over the umpire's head for a boundary.

The guitar is strumming at Taunton as New Zealand celebrate the third wicket. Afghanistan have completely lost the track after a good start with the bat. They were 61/0 after 10 overs and now 70/3. Captain Naib has come in to bat and has got a four straightaway.

Ferguson has decided. He will come running in and bowl some short stuff upfront. Kiwis have upped their game significantly in the last 20 minutes, reworked the plan for different batters. Ferguson completes a maiden over.

Neesham has three wickets, but his ability to bowl cutters may well see him getting more if the batsmen are going to help playing like that.

Some of the shot selection from Afghanistan has been somewhat questionable. The pitch isn't doing much, but it's not completely true, and trying to hit balls from off stump through square leg is not likely to end well.

OUT! Afghanistan lose their fourth. Naib has to go. Short and wide from Neesham, who is having a great day in the field. Naib went after the ball, and reached it just enough to let the ball kiss the toe end of the bat and go to the keeper behind the stumps. Kiwis appealed straightaway, umpire raised the finger. Naib went upstairs as he felt he did not edge it. Obviously, he was wrong. Decision stays, review lost. Naib c Latham b Neesham 4(4)

Neesham is having a field day. Yet again, a wicket on the first ball as Neesham rolled his wrists and bowled a slightly slower wide off the off stump line to remove Naib. Nabi joins Shahidi in the middle. Kane comes to say hello to his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and they move on to the match.

Brilliant from Ferguson. Back-to-back maiden overs. He is still using the short stuff to instill fear in to the batsman's mind. Nabi is not going after the ball at all. Afghanistan have learnt their lessons, hopefully.

Colin de Grandhomme, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and Afghanistan should welcome this move. Slightly less pace and more time to play the ball. Also, congratulations to Hashmatullah Shahidi, who finally opened his account after playing 20 balls. Just 1 off the over.

Change of ends for Neesham. He has replaced Ferguson. Perfect length and line from him to Shahidi. Good length and on the middle-leg stump line, shaping it away, and then sometimes bringing it in, keeping the lefty guessing which way it will move off the pitch. Shahid now 1 off 26 balls. Maiden for Neesham. Need to get a move on, Afghanistan. They are stuck.

FOUR! A huge relief for Shahidi and Afghanistan, room outside the off stump, Shahidi waited for it and cut it through the backward point region for a boundary.

Colind de Grandhomme (CDG) continues and the pressure was getting on to Afghan batsmen in the middle but a bad ball, on the off side released some pressure. Shahidi gets his first boundary. 7 off the over.

Still. yes, still, whenever the ball is hitting the sweet spot, a cracking shot is being recorded in the stump mics. Afghanistan would want to hear these sounds off the bat and not those edges flying to the hands of the catchers. Five off the over.

That rain is back. Yes, it is back, out of nowhere. One nasty cloud is right above the ground and we have a stoppage in play as players leave the field to find a shade.

The rain has subsided for a bit. Umpires in the middle discussing something. The covers covering the square are off but the pitch is still covered.

Let's see what the next 10 has to offer to us?

Alright, the players stroll inside the ground. 61 in the first 10 overs and the 23 runs in the next 10 for Afghanistan while they also lost for wickets.

FOUR! CDG begins, Shahid comes forward to this delivery and drives it through the off side. Good start after the short halt for Afghans.

We begin again Taunton and the good thing is that no overs have been lost. Shahid started off with a boundary. Two runs came later on in the over. Just 6 off the over by CDG

Neesham continues from the other end. NZ sticking to the same plan and more so because conditions are windy right now and the pacers may get support. Four leg byes in the over. 9 in total.

Rain stops play, for the second time today. The players are back to the dressing room, Ground staff pulling the covers out back on the field.

Toss News: New Zealand win toss and they have decided to bowl first. No changes for Kiwis, Afghanistan make 3 changes.

"I wouldn't mind batting first on this surface. Williamson opted to bowl because there's a nice green cover on this surface. Bit of a grass, but you'll profit as a batsman if you can get through the first half hour. Chasing later in the day will be easy. Not much of spin in here," says former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith

"Fresh, breezy but thankfully very very well. Very strong breeze, will play a big part," says former Australia cricketer Mel Jones.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.

New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.

Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.

Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.

"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.

"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.

Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

With AFP inputs