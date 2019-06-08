First Cricket
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Rain interrupts play for a second time at Taunton

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 20:11 IST Match Status: Rain Stoppage
Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

99/4
Overs
22.2
R/R
4.46
Fours
13
Sixes
1
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hashmatullah Shahidi Batting 13 39 2 0
Mohammad Nabi Batting 9 21 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Matt Henry 5 0 38 0
Trent Boult 4.2 0 13 0

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • Rain stops play, for the second time today. The players are back to the dressing room, Ground staff pulling the covers out back on the field. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,Afghanistan 99/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 13 , Mohammad Nabi 9)

    Neesham continues from the other end. NZ sticking to the same plan and more so because conditions are windy right now and the pacers may get support. Four leg byes in the over. 9 in total.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,Afghanistan 90/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 12 , Mohammad Nabi 7)

    We begin again Taunton and the good thing is that no overs have been lost. Shahid started off with a boundary. Two runs came later on in the over. Just 6 off the over by CDG

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! CDG begins, Shahid comes forward to this delivery and drives it through the off side. Good start after the short halt for Afghans.

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, the players stroll inside the ground. 61 in the first 10 overs and the 23 runs in the next 10 for Afghanistan while they also lost for wickets. 

    Let's see what the next 10 has to offer to us?

    Full Scorecard

  • The rain has subsided for a bit. Umpires in the middle discussing something. The covers covering the square are off but the pitch is still covered.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rain stops play

    That rain is back. Yes, it is back, out of nowhere. One nasty cloud is right above the ground and we have a stoppage in play as players leave the field to find a shade.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Afghanistan 84/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 7 , Mohammad Nabi 6)

    Still. yes, still, whenever the ball is hitting the sweet spot, a cracking shot is being recorded in the stump mics. Afghanistan would want to hear these sounds off the bat and not those edges flying to the hands of the catchers. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Afghanistan 79/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 , Mohammad Nabi 3)

    Colind de Grandhomme (CDG) continues and the pressure was getting on to Afghan batsmen in the middle but a bad ball, on the off side released some pressure. Shahidi gets his first boundary. 7 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A huge relief for Shahidi and Afghanistan, room outside the off stump, Shahidi waited for it and cut it through the backward point region for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Afghanistan 72/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 1 , Mohammad Nabi 1)

    Change of ends for Neesham. He has replaced Ferguson. Perfect length and line from him to Shahidi. Good length and on the middle-leg stump line, shaping it away, and then sometimes bringing it in, keeping the lefty guessing which way it will move off the pitch. Shahid now 1 off 26 balls. Maiden for Neesham. Need to get a move on, Afghanistan. They are stuck.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Afghanistan 72/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 1 , Mohammad Nabi 1)

    Colin de Grandhomme, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and Afghanistan should welcome this move. Slightly less pace and more time to play the ball. Also, congratulations to Hashmatullah Shahidi, who finally opened his account after playing 20 balls. Just 1 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Afghanistan 71/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Mohammad Nabi 1)

    Brilliant from Ferguson. Back-to-back maiden overs. He is still using the short stuff to instill fear in to the batsman's mind. Nabi is not going after the ball at all. Afghanistan have learnt their lessons, hopefully. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Afghanistan 71/4 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Mohammad Nabi 1)

    Neesham is having a field day. Yet again, a wicket on the first ball as Neesham rolled his wrists and bowled a slightly slower wide off the off stump line to remove Naib. Nabi joins Shahidi in the middle. Kane comes to say hello to his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and they move on to the match. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Afghanistan lose their fourth. Naib has to go. Short and wide from Neesham, who is having a great day in the field. Naib went after the ball, and reached it just enough to let the ball kiss the toe end of the bat and go to the keeper behind the stumps. Kiwis appealed straightaway, umpire raised the finger. Naib went upstairs as he felt he did not edge it. Obviously, he was wrong. Decision stays, review lost. Naib c Latham b Neesham 4(4)

    Full Scorecard
  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    66/0 becomes 70/4 and the match completely changes. 

    Some of the shot selection from Afghanistan has been somewhat questionable. The pitch isn't doing much, but it's not completely true, and trying to hit balls from off stump through square leg is not likely to end well.

    Neesham has three wickets, but his ability to bowl cutters may well see him getting more if the batsmen are going to help playing like that.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Afghanistan 70/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Gulbadin Naib (C) 4)

    Ferguson has decided. He will come running in and bowl some short stuff upfront. Kiwis have upped their game significantly in the last 20 minutes, reworked the plan for different batters. Ferguson completes a maiden over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Afghanistan 70/3 ( Hashmatullah Shahidi 0 , Gulbadin Naib (C) 4)

    The guitar is strumming at Taunton as New Zealand celebrate the third wicket. Afghanistan have completely lost the track after a good start with the bat. They were 61/0 after 10 overs and now 70/3. Captain Naib has come in to bat and has got a four straightaway.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slapped! Yes, slapped. That is what explains this shot. Back of the length and new batter Naib slaps it over the umpire's head for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! And one more gone, what is happening to Afghanistan? Neesham angles one into Rahmat Shah, he went early into playing the on-side push, the ball took the leading edge and flew to Guptill at backward point, who took an easy catch. Bread and butter for someone like Guptill really. Rahmat c Guptill b Neesham 0(4)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Afghanistan 66/2 ( Rahmat Shah 0 , Hashmatullah Shahidi 0)

    If Neesham can, so can I, said Ferguson to himself as he begun his second over and on just the first ball, bounced out Noor Ali Zadran, providing second wicket to Kiwis. Good comeback by Black Caps. They have changed the plan. Using the short stuff to create problems for the batters. Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi are the two new batsmen.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Second wicket falls for Afghanistan. Noor Ali Zadran departs as well, Rising delivery, targeted at his right shoulder and he edged it to the keeper behind. Two back-to-back wickets for New Zealand. They are back into the match. Noor Ali c Latham b Ferguson 31(38) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Afghanistan 66/1 ( Noor Ali Zadran 31 , Rahmat Shah 0)

    Neesham comes into the attack and he has taken the first wicket for Kiwis. He has been the partnership breaker for them for some time and again he has delivered. Kiwis a little relieved now. Five off the over and a wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Afghanistan lose first wicket and yet again it is this man Neesham, the partnership breaker, who provides the first breakthrough for Kiwis. Zazai was lured to hit the lofted the drive to deep cover and he fell for it, Munro standing there took a safe catch. Hazratullah Zazai c Munro b Neesham 34(28)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Brilliant from Zadran, pitched up again, this time by Neesham and Zadran times it perfectly, through the mid-off for a lovely boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Afghanistan 61/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 34 , Noor Ali Zadran 26)

    First powerplay is gone and Afghanistan owned it like a boss. 61 in 60 balls upfront. Here you go, Kiwis! You need to find an answer to this tough situation. Zazai and Zadran, the Two Zs doing the magic here for Afgahnistan.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Over-pitched from Ferguson and Zadran comes forward, plays the cover drive and leans into it. What a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bad ball, first delivery from new bowler Lockie Ferguson and bowled it on the legs of Zazai, he rolled the wrist and got a boundary on fine leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Afghanistan 51/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 30 , Noor Ali Zadran 21)

    This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bludgeoned! Width outside the off stump line and Zazai smahesh the balll through the covers for a boundary

    Full Scorecard
  • Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer

    Having short boundaries and a batsman playing unorthodox shots is a real challenge for a captain. 

    There have already been a couple of close calls at odd spots. Williamson put a man back at a square mid wicket and the next ball got to him just on the bounce.

    That's not a fielding position that you would normally see in the first 10 overs, but Williamson has needed to innovate because of the way that Hazratullah (in particular) has played and the short square boundaries. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Zazai smashes this over the backward square leg region for a massive six. In his zone, short ball and he was never going to miss that one. 89 meter hit. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Afghanistan 39/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 19 , Noor Ali Zadran 20)

    Boult giving it his all, created a catching chance. A hard one again but should have been taken by someone of Taylor's standards in the slips. Afghanistan going strong in Taunton.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Afghanistan 37/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 18 , Noor Ali Zadran 19)

    Oh, this is a good wicket to bat on. The ball is hitting the sweet spot of the bat and that cracking sound off it coming to the ears. A bit of yes or no between Zazai and Zadran in the middle. No wickets yet for Black Caps though and this should begin to worry Kane.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That is a beautiful shot, little bit of bottom hand from Zadran, on the legs and he flawlessly flicks it  to the leg side for four.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Afghanistan 33/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 18 , Noor Ali Zadran 15)

    Boult continues and Zadran has played some exquisite straight drives in the last two overs. He is playing some beautiful strokes from one end while Zazai continues to play cross-batted shots. 6 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another yorker attempted and Zadran was up for it, it came to him as low full-toss and he drove it past the non-striker for four runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Afghanistan 27/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 17 , Noor Ali Zadran 10)

    Don't be surprised if Zazai is sent packing soon here. He is playing bad cricket out there in the middle. Trying to hit every ball, almost got himself out on two occasions. He is safe and he should call himself extremely lucky to be still there. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cracked, asbolutely cracked by Zadran as he smashes this half-volley past the bowler on the front foot. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Afghanistan 19/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 14 , Noor Ali Zadran 5)

    This is a good start from Afghanistan and they need to carry on from here. Zazai playing slogging right now, he needs to pick and choose the balls. The World No 2 ranked bowler was bowling to him after all. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Afghanistan 18/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 14 , Noor Ali Zadran 4)

    Henry continues. A quiet and better over from him. Stuck to the good length and shaped it away from Zazai. Just 2 off it. But Black Caps need wickets early on here to make an impression.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Afghanistan 16/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 13 , Noor Ali Zadran 3)

    Boult comes into the attack from the other end. Runs are coming off the bat briskly. Some edges flying as well. This is an exciting start for both the teams where the ball is swinging but coming on to bat nicely as well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Afghanistan 12/0 ( Hazrat Zazai 12 , Noor Ali Zadran 0)

    Matt Henry starts off for Black Caps and it is not a good start by any stretch of imagination. Three boundaries off the bat of Zazai. 12 off the first over. There was one catching chance but Taylor could not reach the ball as it flew over him. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! And BANG! Another one, short an Zazai opened his arms and smashed it over the mid-wicket for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short again but a very good bouncer, took the edge off Zazai's bat, flies over Ross Taylor at first slip, for four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short and wide down the leg stump line, Zazai pulls it away for four and it goes to the fine leg boundary

    Full Scorecard
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Updates: Rain stops play, for the second time today. The players are back to the dressing room, Ground staff having pulling the covers out back on the field.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.

New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.

Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.

Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.

"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.

"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.

Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

