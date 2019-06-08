Brilliant from Ferguson. Back-to-back maiden overs. He is still using the short stuff to instill fear in to the batsman's mind. Nabi is not going after the ball at all. Afghanistan have learnt their lessons, hopefully.

Colin de Grandhomme, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and Afghanistan should welcome this move. Slightly less pace and more time to play the ball. Also, congratulations to Hashmatullah Shahidi, who finally opened his account after playing 20 balls. Just 1 off the over.

Change of ends for Neesham. He has replaced Ferguson. Perfect length and line from him to Shahidi. Good length and on the middle-leg stump line, shaping it away, and then sometimes bringing it in, keeping the lefty guessing which way it will move off the pitch. Shahid now 1 off 26 balls. Maiden for Neesham. Need to get a move on, Afghanistan. They are stuck.

FOUR! A huge relief for Shahidi and Afghanistan, room outside the off stump, Shahidi waited for it and cut it through the backward point region for a boundary.

Colind de Grandhomme (CDG) continues and the pressure was getting on to Afghan batsmen in the middle but a bad ball, on the off side released some pressure. Shahidi gets his first boundary. 7 off the over.

Still. yes, still, whenever the ball is hitting the sweet spot, a cracking shot is being recorded in the stump mics. Afghanistan would want to hear these sounds off the bat and not those edges flying to the hands of the catchers. Five off the over.

That rain is back. Yes, it is back, out of nowhere. One nasty cloud is right above the ground and we have a stoppage in play as players leave the field to find a shade.

The rain has subsided for a bit. Umpires in the middle discussing something. The covers covering the square are off but the pitch is still covered.

Let's see what the next 10 has to offer to us?

Alright, the players stroll inside the ground. 61 in the first 10 overs and the 23 runs in the next 10 for Afghanistan while they also lost for wickets.

FOUR! CDG begins, Shahid comes forward to this delivery and drives it through the off side. Good start after the short halt for Afghans.

We begin again Taunton and the good thing is that no overs have been lost. Shahid started off with a boundary. Two runs came later on in the over. Just 6 off the over by CDG

Neesham continues from the other end. NZ sticking to the same plan and more so because conditions are windy right now and the pacers may get support. Four leg byes in the over. 9 in total.

Rain stops play, for the second time today. The players are back to the dressing room, Ground staff pulling the covers out back on the field.

Play to resume in less than 15 minutes. No overs will be lost.

Alright, we resume. Boult resumes the 23rd over. Shahidi guides the fourth ball to the third man fielder and brings up 100 for Afghanistan. Nabi plays the last two balls for no runs. Just 1 off the over.

FOUR! Neesham continues and he has bowled this one outside the leg stump, Shahidi had to just guide it to fine leg and collect a four. This is exactly what he did.

OUT! Soft dismissal for Nabi. Nothing shot from him, slightly slower from the bowler, around the off stump line and Nabi lazily tried to cut it, the ball took the outside edge and flew to Latham behind the stumps. Nabi c Latham b Neesham 9(24)

FOUR! Najibullah, the new batsman, gets going quickly, room on the off stump and he leans into the cover drive

OUT! Neesham has a five-wicket haul. He bangs it short and right into Najibullah's body, he could not deal with it, and ended up giving a catch to Latham behind the stumps. Najibullah c Latham b Neesham 4(3)

Bad start to the first over for Neesham after the second rain-break, hit for four off the first ball. pitched it outside the leg stump line with six fielders placed on the off side. But he made corrections soon and removed Nabi. Nothing shot from and he paid a price for it. Najibullah came in, hit a four and then he left too. 5-wicket haul for Neesham.

FOUR! And another four. Boult yet again bowls on the legs and Shahidi easily hits it to the deep square leg.

Ikram Alikhil, left handed bat, has come to the crease. Shahidi starts the over with a boundary flicked off his legs. Takes a single two balls later to give new batter Ikram a go. He does well in this over against Boult. Five off the over.

Some indiscipline outside his off-stump from Nabi, who had been leaving balls in that area before eventually flashing at one and nicking behind. #CWC19 #AfgvNZ pic.twitter.com/jI4SGFyO8a

Shahidi is turning out to be an example for other batters. He has taken his time and as one batsman after the other played big shots and got out, he kept quiet and realised the importance of staying there. Ikram needs to give a good hand of support here. Just 1 off the over.

FOUR! Wow, that is a cracking shot for a boundary through the covers. Henry comes into the attack and pitched it up, Shahidi was up for the task and drove it beautifully.

Henry comes into the attack and bowls a half-volley to Shahidi, who crunches it for four through the covers. He found his line quickly and brought in to Shahidi two balls later, which took the inside edge off his bat and hit him on the thigh region. He was down for a few seconds and then laughed it off.

Neesham continues. Lovely cover drive from Ikram but stopped superbly by Santner. Neesham goes back to short ball, and Ikram leaves really well. The young batsman is applying himself and has looked up to the task so far. Just 1 off the over.

FOUR! What a ball from Henry, ball came in to Shahidi from the off stump line and he had no answer to it, ball took the inside edge and missed the stumps, went for four to fine leg.

Shahidi is batting well and growing in confidence. He got a close shave on the first ball as the ball took the inside edge off his bat and ran away for a boundary behind the stumps. But apart from that, he has been very watchful and has stroked boundaries whenever the chances are offered.

Neesham completes his outing in Taunton with the ball. Finishes with figures of 1/31. This is his best bowling effort in professional cricket. Afghanistan rebuilding with Shahidi and Ikram in the middle.

Taylor drops another one. Another one flying over his head at first slip. Yet again, he jumped and got one hand to it and then spilled it. Henry is gutted. Ikram survives the scare.

42 runs and two wickets loss between 20-30 overs. They have done just slightly better. A bit of mix-up between Shahidi and Ikram between the wickets. A few balls past the edges as well but no harm done. Just 1 off the over.

OUT! That's the end of Ikram, over-pitched and Ikram went for it, but could not connect it well, hit it straight to Martin Guptill behind point and there was no way he was going to drop this one. Ikram Alikhil c Guptill b de Grandhomme 2(22

Colin de Grandhomme (CDG) back on. He has replaced Henry and the move has worked as Kiwis have their seventh wicket. Rashid joins Shahidi in the middle. Kiwis need to wrap this up quickly.

OUT! Too quick for Rashid, Ferguson banged it hard on the ground and it rose it seemed like off the good length, Rashid could not deal with it, he rather found himself in very awkward position, as the ball hit the helmet grill and it shook him up before dislodging the bails. Kane Williamson walked up to him and had a word of concern as Rashid still looked shaken up. Hope, no serious damage done to him as he walks back. Rashid Khan b Ferguson 0(4)

FOUR! Aftab Alam, comes in, clears his front leg and smashes it to through extra cover region for a boundary

Off topic, or maybe not, but a cricketer has just won a Grand Slam. Ashleigh Barty, who played Women's Big Bash League in Australia earlier, came back to tennis in 2016, and has just won the women's singles finals at Roland Garros. In Taunton, Afghanistan continue to struggle in cricket. Rashid Khan has gone back and he was little shaken up after being hit on the helmet before the ball disturbed his stumps. Aftab Alam comes in and starts heaving straightaway. Not sure for how long he will start at the crease.

Ferguson has conceded just 2 runs from his last 5.4 overs. That pressure has led to the batsmen playing some shots that has led to their demise.

There were either 0 or 1 run scored in the overs preceding those in which Neesham took 4 of his 5 wickets.

Jimmy Neesham's going to get the headlines for his bowling in this match, but there's been pressure at the other end to help him out .

Boult back on. Aftab knows only one way to play. He has been clearing the leg and hitting. His success rate cannot be judged by the number of runs he scores but for how long he stays there while attempting such ugly shots.

FOUR! Ugly? yes, effective? yes. Short ball, Aftab clears his leg and heaves again, heaves well, beats the wide mid-on and fetches four runs

FOUR! Ferguson comes round the wicket, Aftab clears his leg again, plays a cross-batted shot, ball takes the top edge and flies to boundary behind the stumps.

OUT! That's the end of Aftab's short slogging stint. Another ugly heave from him and this time, the ball takes the top edge again flies in the air behind the wickets, Latham lines himself up and takes a good catch. Aftab Alam c Latham b Ferguson 14(10)

FOUR! Hamid Hassan comes in to bat, Ferguson tries a yorker, does not get it right and Hassan punches the ball to cow corner for a four

Afghanistan have played strange cricket today. Either going hard on the ball or losing wickets. Aftab has departed and it was always on the cards. What a shame that Shahidi is still there but he has not got any support from others.

FOUR! Shahidi clears his front leg and heaves, the ball takes the top edge and runs for four behind the stumps.

Shahidi still fighting it out for Afghanistan. Collects a boundary in the over and manages to take the single off the last ball to keep the strike in the next over. On 46, deserves a fifty.

FOUR! That's fifty for Shahidi, makes room and smashes the ball past the mid-wicket region for a boundary. What a knock from him.

Shahidi completes fifty. He has been the silver lining for Afghanistan in this innings. As others kept coming and going, he carried on and showed how to bat against this attack and on this track.

FOUR! Low full-toss from Boult and Shahidi was ready for it, smacked it through mid-wicket for a boundary. This is hurting New Zealand

Boult continues and he continued to bounce Shahidi on the first three balls. Goes full and gets smacked for four in the leg side. Shahidi is batting well with No 11. Getting the odd boundary and then taking the single off the last ball to keep strike in the next over.

Toss News: New Zealand win toss and they have decided to bowl first. No changes for Kiwis, Afghanistan make 3 changes.

"I wouldn't mind batting first on this surface. Williamson opted to bowl because there's a nice green cover on this surface. Bit of a grass, but you'll profit as a batsman if you can get through the first half hour. Chasing later in the day will be easy. Not much of spin in here," says former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith

"Fresh, breezy but thankfully very very well. Very strong breeze, will play a big part," says former Australia cricketer Mel Jones.

DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it.

DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it.

This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.

OUT! Afghanistan lose first wicket and yet again it is this man Neesham, the partnership breaker, who provides the first breakthrough for Kiwis. Zazai was lured to hit the lofted the drive to deep cover and he fell for it, Munro standing there took a safe catch. Hazratullah Zazai c Munro b Neesham 34(28)

OUT! Second wicket falls for Afghanistan. Noor Ali Zadran departs as well, Rising delivery, targeted at his right shoulder and he edged it to the keeper behind. Two back-to-back wickets for New Zealand. They are back into the match. Noor Ali c Latham b Ferguson 31(38)

OUT! And one more gone, what is happening to Afghanistan? Neesham angles one into Rahmat Shah, he went early into playing the on-side push, the ball took the leading edge and flew to Guptill at backward point, who took an easy catch. Bread and butter for someone like Guptill really. Rahmat c Guptill b Neesham 0(4)

OUT! Afghanistan lose their fourth. Naib has to go. Short and wide from Neesham, who is having a great day in the field. Naib went after the ball, and reached it just enough to let the ball kiss the toe end of the bat and go to the keeper behind the stumps. Kiwis appealed straightaway, umpire raised the finger. Naib went upstairs as he felt he did not edge it. Obviously, he was wrong. Decision stays, review lost. Naib c Latham b Neesham 4(4)

FOUR! That's fifty for Shahidi, makes room and smashes the ball past the mid-wicket region for a boundary. What a knock from him.

Boult continues and he continued to bounce Shahidi on the first three balls. Goes full and gets smacked for four in the leg side. Shahidi is batting well with No 11. Getting the odd boundary and then taking the single off the last ball to keep strike in the next over.

Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.

New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.

Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.

Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.

"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.

"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.

Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

With AFP inputs