Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After their narrow loss at the hands of Pakistan on Friday, Afghanistan will be hoping to regroup and put up a much stronger performance in their next outing against Namibia on Sunday.

The Afghanistan-Namibia clash is the first of the Sunday double-header, with India taking on New Zealand in the other game.

Afghanistan and Namibia are currently ahead of top-ranked sides such as India and New Zealand in the points table, both having beaten Scotland in their opening games while the Men in Blue and the Kiwis have both lost to Pakistan.

Afghanistan enter the game as strong favourites given their inspiring display in the T20 World Cup so far. They started off on a solid note, posting 190 on the board against Scotland before dismissing them for a meagre 60.

On Friday against their neighbours, they recovered from a shaky start to post 147/6 on the board at the Dubai International Stadium, and their bowlers kept them in the hunt by getting the regular breakthroughs. However, a whirlwind cameo from Asif Ali, who struck four sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Karim Jannat, sealed the deal as Babar Azam's men extended their winning start to three games.

Namibia, who entered the Super 12s campaign on the back of a thrilling win over Ireland in their final game of Round 1, rode on Ruben Trumpelmann (3/17) and JJ Smit's (32 not out) heroics to chase down the 110-run target set by Scotland with five deliveries and four wickets to spare.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow's clash:

When will the Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and Namibia take place?

The match between Afghanistan and Namibia will take place on 31 October 2021.

What is the venue for Afghanistan and Namibia match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will Afghanistan and Namibia match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan and Namibia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.