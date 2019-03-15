First Cricket
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Tim Murtagh strikes fifty at No 11 to lift visitors to 171 on opening day of Only Test

Coming out to bat at No 11, Murtagh remained unbeaten on 54 off 75 balls as Ireland top-order batsmen failed to stitch partnerships after opting to bat.

Press Trust of India, Mar 15, 2019 18:43:58 IST

Dehradun: Tim Murtagh struck a rearguard half-century to lift Ireland to 172 all out in their first innings against Afghanistan on the opening day of the one-off Test match between the two sides here Friday.

Coming out to bat at  No 11, Murtagh remained unbeaten on 54 off 75 balls as Ireland top-order batsmen failed to stitch partnerships after opting to bat.

Ireland's Tim Murtagh raises his bat after hitting a half century (50 runs) during the day one of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium in the northern Indian city of Dehradun on March 15, 2019. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Ireland's Tim Murtagh came at No 11 for Ireland and struck a fifty. AFP

The 87-run last wicket stand between Murtagh and George Dockrell (39) was the only the notable partnership in Ireland's innings which folded up in 60 overs.

Murtagh scored his runs with the help of four boundaries and two hits over the fence.

In reply, Afghanistan ended the day at 90 for two in 31 overs.

Mohammad Shahzad (40) and Ihsanullah (7) were the two Afghan wickets to fall with left-arm orthodox bowler James Cameron-Dow (2/35) being the beneficiary on both occasions.

Rahmat Shah (22 not out) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (13 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease.

At stumps on day one, Afghanistan still trail Ireland by 82 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Both Ireland and Afghanistan are playing their second Test after making their five-day debut last year.

Brief Scores:

Ireland 1st innings: 172 all out in 60 overs (Tim Murtagh 54 not out; Mohammad Nabi 3/36).

Afghanistan 1st innings: 90 for 2 in 31 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 40; James Cameron-Dow 2/35).

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 18:43:58 IST

