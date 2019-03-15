Afghanistan vs Ireland: Tim Murtagh strikes fifty at No 11 to lift visitors to 171 on opening day of Only Test
Coming out to bat at No 11, Murtagh remained unbeaten on 54 off 75 balls as Ireland top-order batsmen failed to stitch partnerships after opting to bat.
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 35 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 16th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In face of Pakistan's 'terror ban', Jaish-e-Mohammed mouthpiece al-Qalam says it's business as usual
-
China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kings and a dacoit offers clue on how to fix him
-
Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theories about why this has Mayawati worried
-
New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspected shooter a white supremacist who live-streamed Friday attack
-
With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a creative force to reckon with
-
Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with fiction, and the therapeutic power of imagination
-
Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'event management', not sustainable solution
-
Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt should withdraw faulty GDP back series, release NSSO job numbers
-
How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legacy afloat despite institutional apathy
-
न्यूजीलैंड की दो मस्जिदों में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, 49 लोगों की मौत, बाल-बाल बची बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट टीम
-
मुंबई: CST रेलवे स्टेशन का फुट ओवरब्रिज गिरने से 5 लोगों की मौत, 34 घायल
-
क्या कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और JDS की सीट शेयरिंग BJP के लिए फायदेमंद साबित हो सकती है?
-
SP ने पांच कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी की, कैराना से तबस्सुम हसन को टिकट
-
चुनावों से पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, वरिष्ठ नेता टॉम वडक्कन BJP में शामिल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dehradun: Tim Murtagh struck a rearguard half-century to lift Ireland to 172 all out in their first innings against Afghanistan on the opening day of the one-off Test match between the two sides here Friday.
Coming out to bat at No 11, Murtagh remained unbeaten on 54 off 75 balls as Ireland top-order batsmen failed to stitch partnerships after opting to bat.
Ireland's Tim Murtagh came at No 11 for Ireland and struck a fifty. AFP
The 87-run last wicket stand between Murtagh and George Dockrell (39) was the only the notable partnership in Ireland's innings which folded up in 60 overs.
Murtagh scored his runs with the help of four boundaries and two hits over the fence.
In reply, Afghanistan ended the day at 90 for two in 31 overs.
Mohammad Shahzad (40) and Ihsanullah (7) were the two Afghan wickets to fall with left-arm orthodox bowler James Cameron-Dow (2/35) being the beneficiary on both occasions.
Rahmat Shah (22 not out) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (13 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease.
At stumps on day one, Afghanistan still trail Ireland by 82 runs with eight wickets in hand.
Both Ireland and Afghanistan are playing their second Test after making their five-day debut last year.
Brief Scores:
Ireland 1st innings: 172 all out in 60 overs (Tim Murtagh 54 not out; Mohammad Nabi 3/36).
Afghanistan 1st innings: 90 for 2 in 31 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 40; James Cameron-Dow 2/35).
Updated Date:
Mar 15, 2019 18:43:58 IST
Also See
'Wake up, Afghanistan is coming' say Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi ahead of team's second World Cup appearance
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Hazratullah Zazai hits maiden fifty before rain abandons second ODI
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts trail by 82 runs