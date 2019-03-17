Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rashid Khan's fifer on Day 3 puts hosts in sight of maiden Test victory
Chasing 147 to win, Afghanistan were 29 for one at stumps. Ihsanullah Janat, on 16, and Rahmat Shah, on 11, were batting at close of play in Dehradun in the one-off Test.
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pollachi sexual assault case: Women in Tamil Nadu are suffering due to political exploitation, media bias
-
Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Christchurch; victims hailed from Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of right-wing trolls, their toxic ‘shitposting’
-
The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles India’s botanical art
-
Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much time left to course correct
-
ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: Blues, Gaurs eye glory in close final
-
Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourmet popcorn entertainment
-
IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation process tomorrow
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
-
बिहार: NDA ने किया सीटों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिली कौन सी सीट
-
राहुल गांधी के नारे की हवा निकालने की कोशिश, अब BJP का नया नारा ‘मैं भी चौकीदार’
-
गोवा: कांग्रेस ने किया सरकार बनाने का दावा, नया सीएम तलाशने में जुटी BJP
-
चुनाव आयोग ने तय की समयसीमा, मतदान से 48 घंटे पहले तक जारी करना होगा घोषणापत्र
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dehradun: Spinner Rashid Khan claimed five wickets to put Afghanistan in sight of their maiden Test victory after bowling out Ireland for 288 on day three of the one-off game on Sunday.
Chasing 147 to win, Afghanistan were 29 for one at stumps. Ihsanullah Janat, on 16, and Rahmat Shah, on 11, were batting at close of play in Dehradun.
Rashid Khan took five for 82 to push Afghanistan closer to their maiden Test win. Twitter @ACBofficial
Spinner Andy McBrine had opener Mohammad Shahzad caught behind for two before Janat and Shah, who made 98 in Afghanistan's first innings total of 314, played out the last few overs of the day.
Ireland batsmen Andy Balbirnie and Kevin O'Brien had earlier hit half-centuries before Khan returned career-best figures of 5-82 to bowl out Ireland in the final session of play.
Balbirnie made 82 and O'Brien 56 before a 10th-wicket 58-run partnership between James Cameron-Dow and Tim Murtagh set up a potentially tricky chase for the Afghans.
Cameron-Dow was left unbeaten on 32 after number 11 Murtagh, who hit 54 not out in Ireland's first innings score of 172, was the last man out on 27.
Earlier Balbirnie put on 104 runs for the third wicket with James McCollum, who made 39, to frustrate the Afghanistan bowlers in the first session.
An umpiring howler cost Ireland their first wicket of the day with Paul Stirling adjudged lbw off paceman Yamin Ahmadzai for 14 after the opener got a thick edge onto his pad.
Balbirnie, who resumed the day on 14, stood firm to register his maiden Test half-century with a boundary off Mohammad Nabi.
Ireland took lunch at 124-2 but a batting collapse in the second session saw them slip to 157-6, with Khan and Salamkheil sharing the spoils.
Balbirnie was caught behind off Salamkheil after his 149-ball stay at the wicket, and Khan trapped McCollum lbw in the very next over as Afghanistan regained control.
O'Brien, who took Ireland past their 142-run trail and into a lead, then put on 63 runs with George Dockrell, who made 25, to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.
But Khan got the two dangermen back in the pavilion after tea to get into the Ireland tail that once again wagged.
The left-handed batting duo of Cameron-Dow and Murtagh put on another defiant stand for Ireland, who had posted an 87-run last-wicket partnership in their first innings.
Both sides are playing their second Test after making their debuts in the five-day format last year.
Afghanistan lost to India inside two days in Bangalore while Ireland went down to Pakistan in Dublin.
Updated Date:
Mar 17, 2019 18:21:35 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Hazratullah Zazai hits maiden fifty before rain abandons second ODI
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi score fifties as hosts take control on Day 2 of one-off Test
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Andy Balbirnie's century steers visitors to four wicket win in third ODI, series level 1-1