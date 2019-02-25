Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai stand out as hosts make rapid strides with T20I series sweep
The rise of Afghan cricket is one of the great sporting fairy-tales and it is showing no signs of ending after their record-breaking Twenty20 series sweep over Ireland.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs MALW Thailand Women beat Malaysia Women by 87 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 26 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW vs MALW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs NEPW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs UAEW - Feb 27th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Confusion over Aadhaar linking afflicts several Jharkhand tribal groups; 43% go hungry due to web of procedural obstacles
-
A new generation inherits poisoned genes of Bhopal gas tragedy, and the broken promises of govts too
-
By washing feet of sanitation workers, Narendra Modi delivers message of inclusivity as well as blow to Opposition's politics
-
If Oscars cared about diversity, Black Panther or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should have won Best Picture
-
GST on real estate reduced: Sales growth depends on whether buyers are comfortable with under-construction homes
-
Donald Trump to delay planned tariff increase on Chinese exports after 'substantial progress' in trade talks with Beijing
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Saurabh Chaudhary cuts out the noise to claim Tokyo Olympics quota with world record score
-
Louvre Abu Dhabi: New addition to UAE's art world presents connections between cultures
-
The Registry of Sarees is generating new interest in the garment through documentation, combining traditions
-
News18 Rising India Live: सद्गुरु और रामदेव योग-भोग के फर्क पर बात कर रहे हैं
-
कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा- दलित होने के कारण नहीं बन सका सीएम
-
Pakistan Diary: पुलवामा पर ट्रंप का बयान पाकिस्तान की जीत है?
-
SP-BSP उत्तर प्रदेश के बाद मध्य प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में भी साथ लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव
-
PRC पर अरुणाचल में विरोध-प्रदर्शन तेज, 2 की मौत, डिप्टी सीएम के घर पर हमला
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The rise of Afghan cricket is one of the great sporting fairy-tales and it is showing no signs of ending after their record-breaking T20I series sweep over Ireland.
Spin king Rashid Khan became the first bowler to take four wickets in four balls in a T20 international as Afghanistan convincingly won the third and final match in Dehradun on Sunday.
Afghanistan were too good for Ireland as they comfortably won all three games. Image credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials
It came after Afghanistan's world-record innings of 278-3 on Saturday, including opening batsman Hazratullah Zazai's 162 off 62 deliveries in which he hammered 16 sixes and 11 fours.
The performances, which come after Afghanistan and Ireland were both awarded Test status in 2017, show the Afghans cannot be taken lightly at this year's ODI World Cup in England and Wales.
War-torn Afghanistan's ascent is astonishing as their players learned cricket in Pakistani refugee camps before eventually joining the world's elite.
Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody led the praise for Khan, who starred in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament.
"Just brilliant, well bowled," Moody tweeted.
Khan, who has taken 118 wickets in 52 one-day internationals and 75 in 38 T20 games, stood out with his magical leg spin. He bagged 11 wickets in the three games against Ireland.
Afghanistan have made rapid strides since making their World Cup debut in 2015, and they played their first Test — cricket's prestigious, five-day format — in India last year.
They will now play Ireland in five one-day internationals starting Thursday followed by a one-off Test at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, their adopted home ground.
Afghanistan are preparing to take part in the 10-team World Cup in England and Wales from 30 May, where they will hope to set off more fireworks.
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2019 17:56:33 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rashid Khan claims hat-trick as hosts sweep T20I series with 32-run win
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Mohammad Nabi's all-round show helps 'hosts' take 1-0 lead in T20I series
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Hosts smash records in 2nd T20I, seal series with 84-run thrashing