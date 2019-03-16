Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan and Hashmatullah Shahidi score fifties as hosts take control on Day 2 of one-off Test
Rahmat Shah scored 98 as he became the first Afghanistan cricketer to score a half-century in Test cricket.
Dehradun: Rahmat Shah fell just two short of his maiden century as Afghanistan produced a commanding batting display to take the upperhand over Ireland on the second day of the one-off Test here Saturday.
Coming on to bat at no.3, Shah scored a patient 98 off 214 balls while Asghar Afghan (67) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (61) hit their maiden half-centuries to propel the 'home team' to 314 all out in 106.3 overs in reply to Ireland's paltry first innings score of 172.
Rahmat Shah got out on 98 as he fell just two short of his maiden century. Twitter @ACBofficials
At stumps on the second day, Ireland were 21 for one in 12 overs. The Irish still trail Afghanistan by 120 runs.
Resuming at an overnight score of 90 for two, Shah and Shahidi shared 130 runs for the third wicket to set the platform for a 300-plus total. Shah struck 15 boundaries during his knock while Shahidi hit six boundaries.
Skipper Afghan's 67 came off 92 balls with the help of six boundaries and four hits over the fence.
Medium-pacer Stuart Thompson (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while George Dockrell (2/63), Andy McBrine (2/77) and James Cameron-Dow (2/94) scalped two wickets apiece.
Brief Scores:
Ireland: 172 all out and 22 for 1 in 12 overs.
Afghanistan: 314 all out in 106.3 overs (Rahmat Shah 98, Asghar Afghan 67, Hashmatullah Shahidi 61; Stuart Thompson 3/28).
Updated Date:
Mar 16, 2019 19:30:29 IST
