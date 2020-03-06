First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 11 runs (D/L method)
AUS in SA Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Ireland: Najibullah Zadran's quickfire 42 sees hosts beat Ireland in rain-affected T20I

Najibullah, a left-handed batsman, hit three fours and two sixes and lifted Afghanistan to 133-5 in 15 overs before heavy rain prevented further play

The Associated Press, Mar 06, 2020 21:52:03 IST

Greater Noida: Najibullah Zadran hit an unbeaten 42 off 21 balls as Afghanistan survived a top-order collapse to beat Ireland by 11 runs on D/L method in the rain-affected first Twenty20 international on Friday.

Najibullah, a left-handed batsman, hit three fours and two sixes and lifted Afghanistan to 133-5 in 15 overs before heavy rain prevented further play.

Earlier, legspinner Rashid Khan had restricted Ireland to 172-6 with economical figures of 3-22 after Paul Stirling smashed eight fours and two sixes in his knock of 61 off 41 balls.

Ireland were cruising along well at 92-1 in 10 overs before Rashid pegged them back with his googlies and sharp legbreaks in the latter half of the innings.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie (29) survived three close calls that included a run-out, a close stumping and a catch before Rashid took a well-judged catch off his own bowling to dismiss Stirling.

Stirling smacked four boundaries and two sixes in off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s first two overs before he was undone by Rashid.

Mujeeb had a forgetful day on the field as he conceded 49 runs off his four overs and also dropped a catch off Rashid’s bowling which could have dismissed Harry Tector (19 not out) in the penultimate over.

Mujeeb made some amends for his poor bowling and fielding when he had Gareth Delany caught at deep backward square leg that gave Rashid his third wicket.

The young opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) and Hazratullah Zazai (23) provided Afghanistan with a flying start of 54 runs off 27 balls before the home team lost three wickets for one run.

Offspinner Simi Singh (2-18) removed both openers in his first over and then followed it up with a brilliant run out of Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan for zero off a direct throw in his next over to reduce Afghanistan to 55-3.

But Najibullah and Samiullah Shinwari (28) added 63 runs off 44 balls before fast bowler Boyd Rankin (1-44) pegged back Samiullah’s middle stump as the rain arrived.

The second and third matches of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 21:52:03 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2020, Andy Balbirnie, Asghar Afghan, Boyd Rankin, Cricket, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Hazratullah Zazai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Simi Singh, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all