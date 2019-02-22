First Cricket
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Mohammad Nabi's all-round show helps 'hosts' take 1-0 lead in T20I series

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi starred with both bat and ball as Afghanistan defeated Ireland by five wickets Thursday's first Twenty20 international.

Agence France-Presse, Feb 22, 2019 09:27:03 IST

Nabi and fellow spinner Rashid Khan took two wickets each to restrict Ireland to 132 for six in the northern Indian city of Dehradun.

Afghanistan celebrate the fall of an Irish wicket in the first T20I. Image credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials

He then hit an unbeaten 49 from 86 balls in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership with Najibullah Zadran as Afghanistan reached the target with four balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Afghanistan were in trouble after being reduced to 50-5 but the left-right batting pair of Nabi and Zadran, who made 40, ensured their team's eighth consecutive T20 win over Ireland.

The 34-year-old Nabi, who was named man of the match, hit five fours and a six in his 40-ball knock while Zadran also took the attack to the opposition bowlers on a seemingly tricky wicket.

Ireland's pace spearhead Boyd Rankin took two wickets but gave away 39 runs in his four overs.

Earlier Ireland recovered from a precarious 65 for six to bolster their total after electing to bat first in Afghanistan's adopted homeground.

George Dockrell, who made 34, and wicketkeeper-batsman Stuart Poynter, who scored 31, put on an unbeaten 67-run stand.

Khan, the world's top-ranked T20 bowler, weaved his magic in his very first over, taking two wickets in the space of three deliveries as Ireland slipped to 65 for six in the 12th over.

The batting duo played the Afghanistan spinners with aplomb and then counter attacked in the last five overs to get 47 runs from the final 30 deliveries.

Nabi returned an impressive 2-16 in four overs of off-spin.

The second match will be held on Saturday in Dehradun.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:27:03 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2019, Boyd Rankin, Cricket, George Dockrell, Ireland, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Sports

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
