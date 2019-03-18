Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, only Test in Dehradun, Day 4
Catch all the Live scores, updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the fourth day of the only Test between Afghanistan and Ireland
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Manohar Parrikar Dead; Goa CM funeral news updates: Ex-defence minister's mortal remains to be brought to state BJP office
-
Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft carrier amid heightened tensions with Pakistan
-
Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself in court; attorney says he appears mentally stable
-
Sensex rallies over 300 points, Nifty above 11,500-mark; bank stocks, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints rally
-
Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem rallies to beat Roger Federer in final and claim maiden Masters 1000 title
-
In open letter, Priyanka Gandhi promises to transform Uttar Pradesh politics, listen to 'voice of the people'
-
In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it takes to become Indian
-
Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that are more conflicted than I am
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
LIVE: प्रियंका गांधी ने किया गंगा यात्रा का आगाज, हनुमान मंदिर में दर्शन के बाद त्रिवेणी संगम पहुंचीं
-
कैंसर से लंबी लड़ाई के बाद गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का निधन
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
-
बिहार: NDA ने किया सीटों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिली कौन सी सीट
-
राहुल गांधी के नारे की हवा निकालने की कोशिश, अब BJP का नया नारा ‘मैं भी चौकीदार’
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between tabs for LIVE score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Dehradun: Leg spinner Rashid Khan grabbed 5-82 before Ireland put up a late show of resistance to set Afghanistan a tricky target of 147 runs in the one-off test on Sunday.
On a wearing wicket, Ireland dismissed struggling opener Mohammad Shahzad (2) as Afghanistan went to stumps on the fourth day at 29-1.
Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Janat (L) in action. AFP
Afghanistan requires another 118 runs to win on the last day to record their maiden test win. Ihsanullah Janat was unbeaten on 16 and Rahmat Shah was not out on 11.
Earlier, James Cameron-Dow (32) and Tim Murtagh (27) made an aggressive 58 runs off 63 balls for the last wicket before Ireland was bowled out for 288 midway into the last session.
Murtagh had also saved the visitors from total humiliation in the first innings when he featured in an 87-run 10th wicket partnership with George Dockrell as Ireland scored 172 runs.
Rashid, nursing an injury to his spinning finger going into the test match, struggled in a first session that was dominated by a century-stand between Andy Bilbirnie (82) and James McCollom (39).
But Rashid finally found his rhthym after lunch when Ireland lost wickets in quick order'.
Both Ireland batsmen were dismissed in successive overs after they threatened to wipe out the first innings deficit of 142 runs and put Afghanistan under pressure.
Waqar Salamkheil (2-66) broke the 104-run partnership when Balbirnie was smartly caught behind and McCollum was trapped leg before wicket by Rashid.
Balbirnie, who scored a century in the drawn ODI series against Afghanistan, hit 11 fours and faced 149 balls before missing out on his debut test hundred.
Kevin O'Brien (58) and Dockrell (25) then put on another half-century stand before Rashid returned in the last session and claimed three wickets in three overs that reduced Ireland to 230-9 — a lead of 88 runs.
Rashid had O'Brien and Dockrell trapped leg before wicket and then Andy McBrine was smartly stumped by Imran Ali Khil.
However, Cameron-Dow, who hit five fours, and Murtagh smashed four boundaries as both batsmen frustrated Afghanistan's hopes of curtailing the target.
Fast bowler Yamim Ahmadzai (3-52) finally wrapped up the innings when Murtagh was caught out in the deep while going for an extravagant pull shot.
Both teams are competing in only their second test match since gaining test status in 2017. Last year, Afghanistan lost its debut test against India, and Ireland was beaten by Pakistan in its inaugural test.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 10:07:17 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 118 more to win
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 120
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts trail by 82 runs