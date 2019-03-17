Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, only Test at Dehradun, Day 3
Catch all the Live scores, updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day of the only Test between Afghanistan and Ireland
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much time left to course correct
-
In a Rajasthan village, a half-completed bridge in limbo for 30 years is reminder of politicians' hollow promises
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles India’s botanical art
-
Gully Boy, Kalank, Kesari: Understanding the evolution of Production Design in recent Bollywood films
-
Politics on the menu: Karnataka's Mandya sees proliferation of subsidised eateries named after political leaders
-
FA Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers shock 'poor' Manchester United to reach semis; Manchester City edge past Swansea
-
New Zealand mosques terror attack: Toll rises to 50 as Christchurch residents mourn victims, visit memorials
-
Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline has to reroute flights due to closure of Pakistan airspace
-
Loksabha Election 2019: रात दो बजे तक चली BJP की मैराथन बैठक, सोमवार को होगा उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान
-
चुनाव आयोग ने तय की समयसीमा, मतदान से 48 घंटे पहले तक जारी करना होगा घोषणापत्र
-
प्रियंका गांधी के राजनीति में आने से यूपी में BJP पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर: योगी
-
BJP नेता बीसी खंडूरी के बेटे मनीष खंडूरी ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ
-
कांग्रेस के खिलाफ पीएम मोदी की नई रणनीति, समर्थकों से बोले- कहिए 'मैं भी चौकीदार'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between tabs for LIVE score, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Report, Day 2: Three half-centuries by top-order batsmen earned Afghanistan a vital 142-run first innings lead and control of the one-off test against Ireland on Saturday.
Ireland lost captain William Porterfield for zero during a tricky last hour of play on the second day before reaching 22-1 at stumps. It still trails by 120 runs and needs to bat much better than its first-innings 172 against Afghanistan's spin attack.
Ireland's Paul Stirling guides one through behind point against Afghanistan. AFP
Earlier, Rahmat Shah was agonizingly close to hitting a first test century for his country, finishing with a 98 off 214 balls, while captain Asghar Afghan (67) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (61) also contributed before Afghanistan was bowled out for 314.
Afghanistan was eyeing a much bigger lead before Ireland hit back and claimed the last five wickets for 87 runs in the last session.
Earlier, Shah and Shahidi featured in a century stand and denied Ireland success in the first session after it resumed the second day on 90-2.
Both batsmen played solidly against both spin and seam despite Ireland conceding only 20 runs in the first hour.
Shah completed his maiden fifty off 121 balls by pulling the first ball of left-arm James Cameron-Dow (2-94) for his ninth four as Afghanistan scored 47 runs in the second hour and moved to 157-2 by lunch.
Ireland had to wait nearly an hour after lunch before it finally broke the 130-run partnership when off-spinner Andy McBrine (2-77) had Shahidi lbw off a full-pitched delivery.
Tim Murtagh (1-33), who scored a half century in first innings while batting at No. 11, then struck immediately with the second new ball when Shah played on to the fast bowler.
Shah couldn't believe he missed making history for Afghanistan and stood at the crease with his head down before walking back to the dressing room in disappointment.
Ireland seamer Stuart Thompson (3-28) then dealt another blow in the next over when all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was dismissed without scoring while attempting a loose drive.
But Afghanistan managed to bat around the tailenders by smashing four sixes and six boundaries in his 92-ball knock and took the team's total beyond the 300-run mark. Thompson returned and wrapped up the innings by claiming two wickets in successive overs as Afghanistan was caught behind and Wafadar Momand was caught in the slip.
Both teams are competing in only their second test match since gaining test status in 2017. Last year, Afghanistan lost its debut test against India, and Ireland was beaten by Pakistan in its inaugural test.
Updated Date:
Mar 17, 2019 09:54:16 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 120
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts trail by 82 runs
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI at Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 114 runs, lead series 2-1