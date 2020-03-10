Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After losing the T20 series, Ireland will look to salvage pride by winning the third and final T20I set to place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

Afghanistan had won the first match by 11 runs under D/L method and the second T20I by 21 runs. In the previous match, Afghanistan batted first and scored 184/4 in 20 overs and in the reply, Ireland could only make 163/6.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked three wickets but ended up conceding 38 while Rashid Khan, the team's star leg-spinner, took one wicket and gave away only 26 runs.

The pitch in Noida has lived up to its batting friendly standard, and it should stay the same for the final T20I as well.

After winning the series, Asghar Afghan, the Afghanistan captain said, “Happy to win the series. We focused on some strike rotation before going for quick runs. We know our strength, we bat long and can target the death overs. We want to stay positive because every game is important.”

"We started pretty well, but you have to good for the whole 20 overs. We tend to start well in the T20Is but need some balance in the middle order. The series is now gone, but it's a big year and we need to focus on the third game,” Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said.

