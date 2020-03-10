First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 1st T20I Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
GER in ESP | 2nd T20I Mar 08, 2020
ESP vs GER
Germany beat Spain by 58 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
SA in IND Mar 12, 2020
IND vs SA
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Noida

Catch the Live score and updates of the third T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland taking place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 10, 2020 14:09:20 IST

73/2
Overs
8.5
R/R
8.59
Fours
11
Sixes
1
Extras
4
Kevin O'Brien Batting 25 19 4 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After losing the T20 series, Ireland will look to salvage pride by winning the third and final T20I set to place at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Noida

File image of Asghar Afghan. AFP

Afghanistan had won the first match by 11 runs under D/L method and the second T20I by 21 runs. In the previous match, Afghanistan batted first and scored 184/4 in 20 overs and in the reply, Ireland could only make 163/6.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked three wickets but ended up conceding 38 while Rashid Khan, the team's star leg-spinner, took one wicket and gave away only 26 runs.

The pitch in Noida has lived up to its batting friendly standard, and it should stay the same for the final T20I as well.

After winning the series, Asghar Afghan, the Afghanistan captain said, “Happy to win the series. We focused on some strike rotation before going for quick runs. We know our strength, we bat long and can target the death overs. We want to stay positive because every game is important.”

"We started pretty well, but you have to good for the whole 20 overs. We tend to start well in the T20Is but need some balance in the middle order. The series is now gone, but it's a big year and we need to focus on the third game,” Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 14:09:20 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2020, Asghar Afghan, Cricket, Ireland Cricket Team, Live Score, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Test Cricket

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all