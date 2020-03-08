First Cricket
Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Noida

Catch the live score and updates from the second T20I between Afghanistan and Ireland taking place at Noida

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 08, 2020 14:14:01 IST

150/3
Overs
17.0
R/R
8.82
Fours
7
Sixes
8
Extras
13
Boyd Rankin 4 0 37 1

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Having lost the first T20I, Ireland will hope to bounce back on Sunday and keep the series alive when they face Afghanistan in the second T20I at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Noida

File image of Rashid Khan. Reuters

In the opening match of the series, Ireland batted first and posted 172/6 in 20 overs. Paul Sterling, the opening batsman, top scored for his team, smashing 60 off just 41 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.

Afghan bowlers disappointed, but Rashid Khan stood tall with a superb spell. In his four overs, he picked three important wickets and gave away just 22 runs.

In the chase, Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz shared a 50-run stand but soon were down by two wickets. At one stage,  Afghanistan were reduced to 70 for 4, but then Samiullah Shinwari and Najibullah Zadran put on 63-run partnership to keep Afghanistan in the match.

Afghanistan needed 40 runs from 30 balls when rain stopped the play. The play couldn't be resumed and Afghanistan won the match by 11 run via D/L method.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 14:14:01 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Hazratullah Zazai, Ireland, Ireland Cricket Team, Najibullah Zadran, Paul Sterling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, SportsTracker, t20 Cricket

