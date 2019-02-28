Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dehradun
Follow live updates and full scorecard of the first one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India-Pakistan LIVE NEWS updates: Captured IAF pilot Abhinandan will be returned only when India reduces hostilities, claim reports
-
Wing Commander Abhinandan in Pakistan custody should be given Prisoner of War status; cases like pilot Nachiketa's tell us why
-
No agreement between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi; leaders leave summit venue before scheduled signing ceremony
-
Jet Airways likely to ground dozen more planes on non-payment to lessors, may trim its fleet by March-end
-
‘Why shouldn’t I hold an opinion?’: Meghalaya guv Tathagata Roy on Kashmir, social media trolls and secularism
-
Sonchiriya is a layered and engaging film; I grabbed the chance to do it, reveals Sushant Singh Rajput
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India
-
With Rio Open title, Laslo Djere gives demonstration of grit in the face of heartbreaking personal circumstances
-
India-Pakistan Tensions LIVE updates: पूरा देश एक है और वीर जवानों के साथ खड़ा है- PM मोदी
-
पाकिस्तान ने रद्द की समझौता एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन सर्विस, अटारी बॉर्डर पर फंसे पाक नागरिक
-
येदियुरप्पा बोले- Air Strike से BJP को होगा चुनावी फायदा, वीके सिंह ने कहा- मैं सहमत नहीं
-
अजीत डोभाल ने US विदेश मंत्री से बात की, अमेरिका ने भारत की कार्रवाई का समर्थन किया
-
ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका और फ्रांस ने मसूद अजहर के खिलाफ UNSC में पेश किया प्रस्ताव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Preview: After completing a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in T20Is, Afghanistan hope to maintain their winning ways in the five-match ODI series, the first fixture of which takes place at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.
Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a five-match ODI series. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket
Afghanistan, currently placed two places above their opponents at 10th in the ICC ODI rankings, are high on confidence after shattering one milestone after another in the T20I leg of Ireland's tour.
From the 'hosts' piling the highest innings total in the second T20I (278/3) that led to a massive 84-run victory, to spin sensation Rashid Khan becoming the first bowler to register a T20I hat-trick (four wickets off as many deliveries) in the third game, Afghanistan rewrote record books while continuing to stamp their domination at their adopted home ground.
Ireland, on the other hand, gave the Afghan side a tough fight in the first game, and fought back with the bat in the next two fixtures, but ultimately fell short.
While the Irish side will play the series with a sense of freedom, given that they aren't in the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned, Afghanistan will look to make the most of the fixtures in order to fine-tune their squad for the mega event, in which they will only be making their second appearance.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 13:15:25 IST
Also See
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 3rd T20I in Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Asghar Afghan and Co make 3-0 clean sweep
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai stand out as hosts make rapid strides with T20I series sweep
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Rashid Khan claims hat-trick as hosts sweep T20I series with 32-run win