Afghanistan vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dehradun

Follow live updates and full scorecard of the first one-day international between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 28, 2019 13:08:17 IST

14/3
Overs
9.1
R/R
1.54
Fours
1
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Paul Stirling Batting 10 25 1 1
Dawlat Zadran 5 2 12 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4.1 3 2 3

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After completing a 3-0 sweep over Ireland in T20Is, Afghanistan hope to maintain their winning ways in the five-match ODI series, the first fixture of which takes place at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a five-match ODI series. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

Afghanistan, currently placed two places above their opponents at 10th in the ICC ODI rankings, are high on confidence after shattering one milestone after another in the T20I leg of Ireland's tour.

From the 'hosts' piling the highest innings total in the second T20I (278/3) that led to a massive 84-run victory, to spin sensation Rashid Khan becoming the first bowler to register a T20I hat-trick (four wickets off as many deliveries) in the third game, Afghanistan rewrote record books while continuing to stamp their domination at their adopted home ground.

Ireland, on the other hand, gave the Afghan side a tough fight in the first game, and fought back with the bat in the next two fixtures, but ultimately fell short.

While the Irish side will play the series with a sense of freedom, given that they aren't in the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned, Afghanistan will look to make the most of the fixtures in order to fine-tune their squad for the mega event, in which they will only be making their second appearance.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 13:15:25 IST

