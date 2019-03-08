Afghanistan vs Ireland: Hosts overcome early jitters to post 109-run win, grab 2-1 series lead
Gritty half-centuries from skipper Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan set up Afghanistan's convincing 109-run win over Ireland in the fourth one-day international on Friday.
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 109 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 9th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 10th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Score, India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Ranchi: Visitors win by 32 runs, keep series alive
-
Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha elections: Profiles of first 15 on Congress candidate list
-
Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; possibility of revival fades despite political promises
-
Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a moderately satisfying thriller
-
Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's crony; future NSA a buddy of Masood Azhar
-
Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips for alleged violation of FDI laws
-
NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transition from full-time starter to indispensable squad player
-
Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite climate change risks
-
The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand others as fake and turn ideology into a skill
-
Highights, India vs Australia 3rd ODI at Ranchi: 32 रन से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता मुकाबला
-
राम मंदिर मामला: SC की निगरानी में मध्यस्थता पैनल गठित, 8 हफ्तों में आएगी रिपोर्ट
-
मुकेश अंबानी ने मुंबई पुलिस को भेजी मिठाई, आकाश और श्लोका की 9 मार्च को शादी
-
SP ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए जारी की छह कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट, मैनपुरी से लड़ेंगे मुलायम
-
Loksabha Election 2019: कांग्रेस ने जारी की पहली सूची, सोनिया रायबरेली से तो राहुल अमेठी से लड़ेंगे चुनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8357
|123
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5673
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4435
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dehradun: Gritty half-centuries from skipper Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan set up Afghanistan's convincing 109-run win over Ireland in the fourth one-day international on Friday.
Afghan, who made 54, and Nabi, who top-scored with 64, lifted Afghanistan from a precarious 81 for six to 223 all out in 49.1 overs in the north Indian city of Dehradun.
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates a dismissal with teammates. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket
Paceman Aftab Alam led the bowling charge with four wickets to dismiss Ireland for 114 in 35.3 overs as Afghanistan took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
Khan, who made 52 while batting, and fellow spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed two wickets each to flatten Ireland's chase.
"The top-order batsmen didn't play well but Rashid (batting at number nine) did the job for us," Afghan said of his 'Man of the Match' leg-spinner.
"We can give a chance to other players in the next match."
Afghanistan faltered after being put into bat, losing more than half their side in the 18th over against a lethal bowling attack led by off-spinner Andy McBrine.
McBrine and paceman Boyd Rankin took two wickets each while James Cameron-Dow, who rattled the middle-order including Nabi's prized scalp, returned figures of 3-32 in his 10 overs.
Afghan, who hit four fours and three sixes in his 70-ball stay, put on a crucial seventh-wicket partnership of 50 with Nabi to trigger his team's revival.
He was run out but Nabi kept up the fight during his 86-run stand with Khan, who hit six fours and a six before being the last man out.
"They've got a deep batting line-up, but I'm not overly concerned with the bowling," Ireland skipper William Porterfield said.
"I am disappointed with the batting. We managed to lose wickets throughout. We didn't do the basics right. There's not a lot to do in a day, just need to get into the nets and do our best."
Ireland won the third ODI on Tuesday after Afghanistan triumphed in the opener and the second match was washed out.
The final match is on Sunday in Dehradun.
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 20:44:10 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Hazratullah Zazai hits maiden fifty before rain abandons second ODI
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Mohammad Nabi's all-round show helps 'hosts' take 1-0 lead in T20I series
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, 2nd ODI at Dehradun, Full cricket score: Rain calls off play