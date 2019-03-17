First Cricket
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 118 more to win

Catch all the Live scores, updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day of the only Test between Afghanistan and Ireland

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 17, 2019 09:54:16 IST

172/10
Overs
60.0
R/R
2.87
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
9
314/10
Overs
106.3
R/R
2.95
Fours
36
Sixes
6
Extras
15
288/10
Overs
93.0
R/R
3.1
Fours
37
Sixes
0
Extras
7
29/1
Overs
16.0
R/R
1.81
Fours
3
Sixes
1
Extras
0
Ihsanullah Batting 16 40 1 1
Andy McBrine 8 4 8 1

Report, Day 2: Three half-centuries by top-order batsmen earned Afghanistan a vital 142-run first innings lead and control of the one-off test against Ireland on Saturday.

Ireland lost captain William Porterfield for zero during a tricky last hour of play on the second day before reaching 22-1 at stumps. It still trails by 120 runs and needs to bat much better than its first-innings 172 against Afghanistan's spin attack.

Ireland's Paul Stirling guides one through behind point against Afghanistan. AFP

Earlier, Rahmat Shah was agonizingly close to hitting a first test century for his country, finishing with a 98 off 214 balls, while captain Asghar Afghan (67) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (61) also contributed before Afghanistan was bowled out for 314.

Afghanistan was eyeing a much bigger lead before Ireland hit back and claimed the last five wickets for 87 runs in the last session.

Earlier, Shah and Shahidi featured in a century stand and denied Ireland success in the first session after it resumed the second day on 90-2.

Both batsmen played solidly against both spin and seam despite Ireland conceding only 20 runs in the first hour.

Shah completed his maiden fifty off 121 balls by pulling the first ball of left-arm James Cameron-Dow (2-94) for his ninth four as Afghanistan scored 47 runs in the second hour and moved to 157-2 by lunch.

Ireland had to wait nearly an hour after lunch before it finally broke the 130-run partnership when off-spinner Andy McBrine (2-77) had Shahidi lbw off a full-pitched delivery.

Tim Murtagh (1-33), who scored a half century in first innings while batting at No. 11, then struck immediately with the second new ball when Shah played on to the fast bowler.

Shah couldn't believe he missed making history for Afghanistan and stood at the crease with his head down before walking back to the dressing room in disappointment.

Ireland seamer Stuart Thompson (3-28) then dealt another blow in the next over when all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was dismissed without scoring while attempting a loose drive.

But Afghanistan managed to bat around the tailenders by smashing four sixes and six boundaries in his 92-ball knock and took the team's total beyond the 300-run mark. Thompson returned and wrapped up the innings by claiming two wickets in successive overs as Afghanistan was caught behind and Wafadar Momand was caught in the slip.

Both teams are competing in only their second test match since gaining test status in 2017. Last year, Afghanistan lost its debut test against India, and Ireland was beaten by Pakistan in its inaugural test.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 18:11:46 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2019, Andy Balbirnie, Asghar Afghan, Ireland, Kevin O'Brien, Live Score And Updates, Live Scores, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Paul Stirling, Rashid Khan, Tim Murtagh, Wafadar Momand, William Porterfield, Yamin Ahmadzai

Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

