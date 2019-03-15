First Cricket
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 1, Full cricket score: Hosts trail by 82 runs

Catch all the Live scores, updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the first day of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and Ireland

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 15, 2019 10:43:43 IST

172/10
Overs
60.0
R/R
2.87
Fours
22
Sixes
2
Extras
9
90/2
Overs
31.0
R/R
2.9
Fours
12
Sixes
1
Extras
8

Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Ireland won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in the one-off test match on Friday.

Both countries lost their inaugural test matches last year, with Afghanistan losing to India and Pakistan defeating Ireland.

File image of Afghanistan Test side. AFP

Ireland packed its playing XI with spinners, giving Andy McBrine, Goerge Dockrell and James Cameron-Dow test debuts.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Stuart Poytner and James McCollum were also awarded test caps as Ireland made five changes from the lineup which played country's first ever test at home.

There were three test newcomers for Afghanistan with young batsmen Ihsanullah Janat and Ikram Ali Khil along with fast bowler Waqar Salamkheil all getting their caps.

Captain Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi and hard-hitting opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad will form the nucleus of Afghanistan's batting.

But Ireland's batsmen will be tested against Afghanistan's two most accomplished spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Lineups:

Ireland: William Porterfield (captain), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter (wk), Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, Stuart Thompson

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Waqar Salamkheil.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 18:31:17 IST

