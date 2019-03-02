Afghanistan vs Ireland: Hazratullah Zazai hits maiden fifty before rain abandons second ODI
Zazai, a left-handed batsman, hit 67 off 43 deliveries to help Afghanistan post 250 for seven in 48.3 overs before rain curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.
Dehradun: Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai hit a blistering maiden one-day international half-century against Ireland but the second match was abandoned due to heavy rain in Dehradun on Saturday.
Zazai, a left-handed batsman, hit 67 off 43 deliveries to help Afghanistan post 250 for seven in 48.3 overs before rain curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.
Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai (right). AFP
The 20-year-old Zazai's knock was followed by two more fifties from Rahmat Shah, who made 54, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored 52, after the Afghans elected to bat first.
The in-form Zazai, who amassed 204 runs including a highest of 162 not out in his team's 3-0 Twenty20 sweep of Ireland, gave the Afghans a blazing start as he hit 5 fours and 5 sixes.
George Dockrell claimed three wickets while fellow spinner Andy McBrine took two to check Afghanistan's surge towards the end of the innings.
Afghanistan, led by Asghar Afghan, lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning their opening match.
The third ODI is on Tuesday in Dehradun.
Mar 02, 2019 20:35:27 IST
