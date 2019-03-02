First Cricket
AFG and IRE in IND | 2nd ODI Mar 02, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Match Abandoned
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st ODI Feb 28, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
SL in SA Mar 03, 2019
SA vs SL
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 05, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
Afghanistan vs Ireland: Hazratullah Zazai hits maiden fifty before rain abandons second ODI

Zazai, a left-handed batsman, hit 67 off 43 deliveries to help Afghanistan post 250 for seven in 48.3 overs before rain curtailed their innings and no further play was possible.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 02, 2019 20:35:27 IST

Dehradun: Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai hit a blistering maiden one-day international half-century against Ireland but the second match was abandoned due to heavy rain in Dehradun on Saturday.

Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai raises his bat to celebrate a record breaking scoring run during Afghanistan's International Twenty20 (T20) cricket match against Ireland in the northern Indian city of Dehradun on February 23, 2019. - Hazratullah Zazai smashed the ball to every corner of the ground, and even out of the stadium, as Afghanistan racked up a world record T20 score of 278-3 in a crushing demolition of Ireland on February 23. (Photo by STR / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Afghanistan batsman Hazratullah Zazai (right). AFP

The 20-year-old Zazai's knock was followed by two more fifties from Rahmat Shah, who made 54, and Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored 52, after the Afghans elected to bat first.

The in-form Zazai, who amassed 204 runs including a highest of 162 not out in his team's 3-0 Twenty20 sweep of Ireland, gave the Afghans a blazing start as he hit 5 fours and 5 sixes.

George Dockrell claimed three wickets while fellow spinner Andy McBrine took two to check Afghanistan's surge towards the end of the innings.

Afghanistan, led by Asghar Afghan, lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning their opening match.

The third ODI is on Tuesday in Dehradun.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2019 20:35:27 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2019, Andy McBrine, Asghar Afghan, Cricket, Hashmatullah Shahidi

