First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Mar 05, 2019
IND Vs AUS
India beat Australia by 8 runs
AFG and IRE in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 05, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
ENG in WI Mar 06, 2019
WI vs ENG
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
SL in SA Mar 06, 2019
SA vs SL
SuperSport Park, Centurion
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Ireland: Andy Balbirnie's century steers visitors to four wicket win in third ODI, series level 1-1

Andy Balbirnie's career-best 145 not out anchored Ireland to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third one-day cricket international

The Associated Press, Mar 05, 2019 23:34:34 IST

Dehradun: Andy Balbirnie's career-best 145 not out anchored Ireland to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third one-day cricket international on Tuesday.

Balbirnie's third ODI century off 136 balls, which featured eight sixes and eight fours, led Ireland to 260-6 with an over to spare in reply to Afghanistan's 256-8. The series was square at 1-1 with two games to go.

Andy Balbrine

Andy Balbirine and George Dockrell take Ireland to six-wicket win in third ODI against Afghanistan. Image: Twitter @ACBofficials 

Balbirnie played all four Afghanistan spinners with ease, and together with George Dockrell (54), shared a match-winning, 143-run stand for the fifth wicket, after Ireland was in trouble at 73-4 in the 16th over.

Earlier, Najibullah Zadran smashed 104 off 98 balls and his maiden ODI hundred for Afghanistan.

Captain Asghar Afghan (75) shared a century stand with Zadran, after Ireland reduced Afghanistan to 74-5 in 19 overs.

The fourth match will be on Friday.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 23:39:29 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2019, Andy Balbirnie, Asghar Afghan, George Dockrell, Ireland, Najibullah Zadran

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all