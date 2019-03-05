Afghanistan vs Ireland: Andy Balbirnie's century steers visitors to four wicket win in third ODI, series level 1-1
Andy Balbirnie's career-best 145 not out anchored Ireland to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third one-day cricket international
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dehradun: Andy Balbirnie's career-best 145 not out anchored Ireland to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third one-day cricket international on Tuesday.
Balbirnie's third ODI century off 136 balls, which featured eight sixes and eight fours, led Ireland to 260-6 with an over to spare in reply to Afghanistan's 256-8. The series was square at 1-1 with two games to go.
Andy Balbirine and George Dockrell take Ireland to six-wicket win in third ODI against Afghanistan. Image: Twitter @ACBofficials
Balbirnie played all four Afghanistan spinners with ease, and together with George Dockrell (54), shared a match-winning, 143-run stand for the fifth wicket, after Ireland was in trouble at 73-4 in the 16th over.
Earlier, Najibullah Zadran smashed 104 off 98 balls and his maiden ODI hundred for Afghanistan.
Captain Asghar Afghan (75) shared a century stand with Zadran, after Ireland reduced Afghanistan to 74-5 in 19 overs.
The fourth match will be on Friday.
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2019 23:39:29 IST
