Dehradun: Andy Balbirnie's career-best 145 not out anchored Ireland to a four-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third one-day cricket international on Tuesday.

Balbirnie's third ODI century off 136 balls, which featured eight sixes and eight fours, led Ireland to 260-6 with an over to spare in reply to Afghanistan's 256-8. The series was square at 1-1 with two games to go.

Balbirnie played all four Afghanistan spinners with ease, and together with George Dockrell (54), shared a match-winning, 143-run stand for the fifth wicket, after Ireland was in trouble at 73-4 in the 16th over.

Earlier, Najibullah Zadran smashed 104 off 98 balls and his maiden ODI hundred for Afghanistan.

Captain Asghar Afghan (75) shared a century stand with Zadran, after Ireland reduced Afghanistan to 74-5 in 19 overs.

The fourth match will be on Friday.