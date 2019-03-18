Afghanistan vs Ireland: Afghans record maiden Test victory after beating Ireland by seven wickets in Dehradun
Afghanistan were steered to their target by a 139-run partnership between Shah, who made 76, and debutant Janat, who hit an unbeaten 65.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Manohar Parrikar dead; Goa CM funeral news updates: Wikipedia dubs Pramod Sawant as new Goa CM; everything will be clear shortly, says BJP
-
Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft carrier amid heightened tensions with Pakistan
-
With Lok Sabha polls in sight, Jammu and Kashmir's political parties begin election campaigns in full earnest
-
L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagchi resigns from govt post 'to save company' from hostile takeover
-
Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage temperament in memorable title campaign
-
Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself in court; attorney says he appears mentally stable
-
Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that are more conflicted than I am
-
In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it takes to become Indian
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
LIVE: प्रियंका गांधी की गंगा यात्रा शुरू, नाव से प्रयागराज के मनइया पहुंची
-
पर्रिकर का मिरामार बीच पर सैन्य एवं राजकीय सम्मान के साथ होगा अंतिम संस्कार
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
-
बिहार: NDA ने किया सीटों का बंटवारा, जानिए किसे मिली कौन सी सीट
-
राहुल गांधी के नारे की हवा निकालने की कोशिश, अब BJP का नया नारा ‘मैं भी चौकीदार’
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dehradun: Afghanistan's cricket team claimed a historic first Test win on Monday as they beat Ireland by seven wickets.
Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat scored fifties for the war-torn country as they chased down 147 for victory on day four in Dehradun, India.
Afghanistan secured their first Test win in their second match in red-ball cricket. Image courtesy: Twitter @ACBOfficials
Afghanistan were steered to their target by a 139-run partnership between Shah, who made 76, and debutant Janat, who hit an unbeaten 65.
Shah, a top-order batsman, registered his second fifty of the match after making 98 in Afghanistan's first innings score of 314.
With three needed to win, Afghanistan lost Shah and then Mohammad Nabi in successive deliveries before Hashmatullah Shahidi came to the crease and hit the winning boundary to trigger celebrations in the Afghanistan camp.
Ace spinner Rashid Khan, who is second in the ICC one-day international rankings, had played a key role in the historic win by taking five wickets on Sunday's day three to help dismiss Ireland for 288 in their second innings.
Khan returned career-best figures of five for 82 to stall Ireland's resurgence after Andy Balbirnie and Kevin O'Brien had hit gritty half-centuries.
Balbirnie made 82 and O'Brien 56 before a 10th-wicket 58-run partnership between James Cameron-Dow and Tim Murtagh set up the potentially tricky chase for the Afghans.
Spinner Andy McBrine had opener Mohammad Shahzad caught behind for two in the final session on day three before Janat and Shah played out the last few overs.
The overnight batsmen were tested by the Ireland bowlers early in Monday's morning session with Janat surviving a reprieve on 18.
Stuart Thompson spilled an easy catch at extra cover off George Dockrell and Janat cashed in alongside the in-form Shah.
Paceman Yamin Ahmadzai and spinner Mohammad Nabi took three wickets each on the opening day to bowl out Ireland for 172.
Shah and skipper Asghar Afghan, who made 67 to steer their team to a crucial first-innings lead of 142.
For Ireland Tim Murtagh stood out with scores of 54 not out and 27 batting at number 11.
It was Afghanistan's second Test outing after making their debut last year when they lost to India inside two days in Bangalore. Ireland have also played two five-day games.
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 13:27:50 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 118 more to win
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Ireland, only Test in Dehradun, Day 4, Full Cricket Score: Afghans secure maiden victory
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Highlights, only Test at Dehradun, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Visitors trail by 120