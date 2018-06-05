First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
PAK in ENG | 2nd Test Jun 01, 2018
ENG Vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
PAKW vs SLW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
MALW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Shapoor Zadran says 'blasts keep happening' but team need to focus on cricket

The bullets and blasts narrative that is associated with sportspersons from war-ravaged countries doesn't sit well with Afghanistan speedster Shapoor Zadran, who wants the stereotypical perception to change.

PTI, June 05, 2018

Dehradun: The bullets and blasts narrative that is associated with sportspersons from war-ravaged countries doesn't sit well with Afghanistan speedster Shapoor Zadran, who wants the stereotypical perception to change.

He says it is heart-breaking that tragic incidents keep taking place in the war-torn nation but as professional cricketers, they have no option but to move on.

“They (blasts) keep happening but we have to forget that. Every month there is an attack. We are on tour mostly, what option do we have? We have to put it behind and focus 100 percent on the game,” Shapoor, who is leading the pace attack in the T20 series against Bangladesh, told PTI.

Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran bowls during the first T20 against Bangladesh. AP

Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran bowls during the first T20 against Bangladesh. AP

His long hair remains intact but injuries have taken toll on the 30-year-old body. Ahead of the opening T20 against Bangladesh, he trained with a strapped knee but was still able generate decent pace from his long run-up.

Having not played a first-class game since August 2013 and it is hardly a surprise that he is not in the squad for Afghanistan's inaugural Test against India in Bengaluru from June '14.

For someone, who played in Afghanistan's maiden World T20 and World Cup in 2010 and 2015 respectively, it is disappointing to be miss out on the historic Test.

“It is disappointing to miss out but I have not been able to play four-day cricket because of injuries. I am fit now and can still hit 140 kmph consistently but I am focusing mainly on limited overs cricket.

“I have been playing the game for 16 years now and it feels really proud to see that Afghanistan cricket has come such a long way. Never thought we would be playing a Test match against India,” said the lanky left-arm pacer.

He may not be the fittest in the team but his bowling still packs a punch. Shapoor snared up three wickets in the series opener here on Sunday, castling Abul Hasan with a yorker and the one he bowled to rival pacer Rubel Hossain was fast enough to break a stump.

Asked how long he is going to continue playing, Shapoor said: “I think I still have a lot of cricket left in me. I will play as long as I am fit. I want to retire after playing a playing an international match in Afghanistan.”

A die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan, he hopes to play in the IPL and emulate the success of his teammates.

“This time we had three players (Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran) in the IPL. The number will only increase next season. I learnt a lot while playing the Bangladesh Premier League. Hopefully, I will get a chance in the IPL,” concluded Shapoor.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018

Tags : #Abul Hasan #Afghanistan #Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh #Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2018 #Cricket #India #Shapoor Zadran #t20 Cricket

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all