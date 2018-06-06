First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 2nd T20I Jun 05, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
PAKW vs SLW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
MALW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan's incisive spell guides hosts to series-sealing six-wicket victory in 2nd T20I

Rashid Khan on Tuesday produced another magical spell of spin bowling as Afghanistan wrapped up a six-wicket win over Bangladesh to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

PTI, June 06, 2018

Dehradun: Rashid Khan on Tuesday produced another magical spell of spin bowling as Afghanistan wrapped up a six-wicket win over Bangladesh to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

Rashid's four-wicket haul helped Afghanistan limit Bangladesh to 134 for eight before Samiullah Shenwari (49 off 40) and Mohammad Nabi (31* off 15) did a fine job in what turned out to be a comfortable chase in 18.5 overs.

Nabi dispatched Rubel Hossain for a four and six to finish the match in style.

Rashid Khan will be key to Afghanistan's hopes of sealing the series in the 2nd T20I. AFP

Rashid Khan's four-wicket haul in the 2nd T20I helped Afghanistan win the three-match series against Bangladesh. AFP

Afghanistan had also won the opening T20 on Sunday in convincing fashion. The final game will be played on Thursday.

Earlier, Rashid ran amok in the 16th over of the Bangladesh innings, sending back Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (3), a set Tamim Iqbal (43 off 48) and Mossadek Hossain (0) to leave Bangladesh gasping at 103 for seven.

Bangladesh, who were 81 for three in the first 10 overs, could only muster 53 in the next 60 balls with the loss of five wickets.

The wrecker-in-chief was the unstoppable Rashid, who ended up with figures of four for 12 in four overs. In the series opener too, the 19-year-old had produced a decisive performance, taking three for 13 in three overs.

After having Shakib caught at long-on, Rashid removed Iqbal and Hossain with his well disguised googly to be on a hat-trick for the second time in as many games.

The other spinners Mohammad Nabi (2/19 in four overs) and Mujeeb Zadran (0/15 in four overs) too did their job as Bangladesh batsmen failed to break the shackles.

Unlike the previous game, Bangladesh skipper Shakib thought it was best to bat first on a slow surface.

The spirited Afghanistan team struck in the second over when Liton Das pulled a short delivery from pacer Shapoor Zadran straight into the hands of the deep square leg fielder.

Sabbir Rahman (13) threw his wicket-way after smashing Shapoor for three successive fours to leave Bangladesh at 30 for two in the fifth over.

Then came the 45-run stand between Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim (22) but the latter's fall led to a complete batting surrender.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh #Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2018 #Cricket #Mohammad Nabi #Mossadek Hossain #Mujeeb Zadran #Rashid Khan #Rubel Hossain #Saimullah Shenwari #Shakib Al Hasan #Tamim Iqbal

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all