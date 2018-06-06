Dehradun: Rashid Khan on Tuesday produced another magical spell of spin bowling as Afghanistan wrapped up a six-wicket win over Bangladesh to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series.

Rashid's four-wicket haul helped Afghanistan limit Bangladesh to 134 for eight before Samiullah Shenwari (49 off 40) and Mohammad Nabi (31* off 15) did a fine job in what turned out to be a comfortable chase in 18.5 overs.

Nabi dispatched Rubel Hossain for a four and six to finish the match in style.

Afghanistan had also won the opening T20 on Sunday in convincing fashion. The final game will be played on Thursday.

Earlier, Rashid ran amok in the 16th over of the Bangladesh innings, sending back Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (3), a set Tamim Iqbal (43 off 48) and Mossadek Hossain (0) to leave Bangladesh gasping at 103 for seven.

Bangladesh, who were 81 for three in the first 10 overs, could only muster 53 in the next 60 balls with the loss of five wickets.

The wrecker-in-chief was the unstoppable Rashid, who ended up with figures of four for 12 in four overs. In the series opener too, the 19-year-old had produced a decisive performance, taking three for 13 in three overs.

After having Shakib caught at long-on, Rashid removed Iqbal and Hossain with his well disguised googly to be on a hat-trick for the second time in as many games.

The other spinners Mohammad Nabi (2/19 in four overs) and Mujeeb Zadran (0/15 in four overs) too did their job as Bangladesh batsmen failed to break the shackles.

Unlike the previous game, Bangladesh skipper Shakib thought it was best to bat first on a slow surface.

The spirited Afghanistan team struck in the second over when Liton Das pulled a short delivery from pacer Shapoor Zadran straight into the hands of the deep square leg fielder.

Sabbir Rahman (13) threw his wicket-way after smashing Shapoor for three successive fours to leave Bangladesh at 30 for two in the fifth over.

Then came the 45-run stand between Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim (22) but the latter's fall led to a complete batting surrender.