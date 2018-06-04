First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
PAK in ENG | 2nd Test Jun 01, 2018
ENG Vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 04, 2018
BANW vs PAKW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 04, 2018
INDW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan spins hosts to 45-run win over Shakib Al Hasan and Co in opening T20I

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan carried his lethal IPL form into international cricket as Afghanistan outplayed Bangladesh by 45 runs in the opening T20 of the three-match series on Sunday.

PTI, June 04, 2018

Dehradun: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan carried his lethal IPL form into international cricket as Afghanistan outplayed Bangladesh by 45 runs in the opening T20 of the three-match series on Sunday.

Rashid came to bowl in the 11th over and put his team in a strong position straightaway by removing the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim (20) and Sabbir Rahman (0) off his first two deliveries. Bangladesh could not recover from the blow and ended at 122 all out in response to Afghanistan's 167 for eight.

The 19-year-old spin sensation was on target from ball one as he found the stumps of Rahim, who failed to execute a reverse sweep. The next ball was a googly and Rahman had no idea where it was heading, trapping him plumb in front of the stumps.

File image of Rashid Khan. AFP

File image of Rashid Khan. AFP

Rashid ended with figures of three for 13 in three overs. Bangladesh felt the pressure in the chase from ball one when the other in-form spinner Mujeeb Zadran had the experienced Tamim Iqbal leg before wicket.

Spin all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (2/21) took the prized wicket of opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Shapoor Zadran struck thrice though he was a tad expensive.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad (40 off 37) entertained the Dehradun crowd which turned up in huge numbers to watch the first-ever international game in the city as well as the state.

The enthusiasm amongst the fans was palpable with many walking as much as three kilometers to enter the 25,000 capacity stadium which was surrounded by a heavy security cover. There were teething troubles too at the venue which otherwise looked spic and span.

The wicket played slow as expected but Shahzad picked his spots well to bludgeon five boundaries. He shared a 62-run stand for the opening wicket with Usman Ghani (26 off 24), who too hit some lusty blows.

The fall of the openers triggered a middle-order collapse with Afghanistan feeling the heat at 91 for four from a promising 62 for one in the ninth over. It was off-spinner Mahmudullah who removed Najibullah Zadran and the seasoned Mohammad Nabi in the 14th over to bring Bangladesh back into the game.

However, Samiullah Shenwari (36 off 18) and Shafiqullah Shafiq (24 off 8) displayed brutal hitting in the death overs to take the team to a challenging total on a testing surface. They both smashed three sixes apiece, much to the delight of the crowd.

Bangladesh skipper Hasan had opted to field in the maiden international match played at the state-of-the-art Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 2018 #Cricket #Mujeeb Zadran #Mushfiqur Rahim #Najibullah Zadran #Rashid Khan #Sabbir Rahman #Samiullah Shenwari #Shakib Al Hasan #Shapoor Zadran #SportsTracker #Tamim Iqbal

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all