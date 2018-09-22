Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Sunday's Asia Cup match on Live TV online
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Asia Cup clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Afghanistan will be keen to bounce back from a last-over loss against Pakistan when they take on Bangladesh in the fourth match of Super 4 round at Abu Dhabi.
While, Pakistan got themselves prepared for the India challenge on Sunday with a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan, the Asghar Afghan-led team were left consoling their distraught bowler Aftab Alam, who conceded 10 runs in the final over.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Twitter: @ICC
India meanwhile dished out another comprehensive performance to thrash Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
India will next play Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday while Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in Abu Dhabi on the same day.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Asia Cup clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh:
When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh fixture take place?
The Asia Cup 2018 fixture between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will take place on Sunday, 23 September, 2018.
Where will the match be played?
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time does the match begin?
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match will begin at 5 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan-Bangladesh match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
Updated Date:
Sep 22, 2018
