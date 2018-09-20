Toggle between tabs for full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Afghanistan knocked Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup after thrashing the Islanders by 91 runs in a Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dabi and secured a place in the super 4s of the tournament.

Bangladesh will be the other team to qualify from Group B into the final four.

Bangladesh won the opening match of Asia Cup bowling out Sri Lanka for 124 runs to record their biggest win on foreign soil, making a giant leap towards the Super Four round.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

A win for either team will help them finish the group stage with 100% record.

Bangladesh will begin their super 4 leg on Friday against India, and the tight schedule may result in some players to be rested for the game.

Bangladesh will have to do without the services of Tamim Iqbal, forced out of the Asia Cup with an injury, while Mushfiqur, who played a blazing 144-run knock seemed to have been carrying a niggle and is likely to be rested.

Squads

Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf

