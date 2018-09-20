Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket score, Asia Cup 2018, Match 6 at Abu Dhabi
Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from match 6 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh of the Asia Cup
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
Preview: Afghanistan knocked Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup after thrashing the Islanders by 91 runs in a Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dabi and secured a place in the super 4s of the tournament.
Bangladesh will be the other team to qualify from Group B into the final four.
File image of captains of Afghanistan and Bangladesh Asghar Afghan (L) and Mashrafe Mortaza. AFP
Bangladesh won the opening match of Asia Cup bowling out Sri Lanka for 124 runs to record their biggest win on foreign soil, making a giant leap towards the Super Four round.
Bangladesh will face Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.
A win for either team will help them finish the group stage with 100% record.
Bangladesh will begin their super 4 leg on Friday against India, and the tight schedule may result in some players to be rested for the game.
Bangladesh will have to do without the services of Tamim Iqbal, forced out of the Asia Cup with an injury, while Mushfiqur, who played a blazing 144-run knock seemed to have been carrying a niggle and is likely to be rested.
Squads
Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf
Sep 20, 2018
