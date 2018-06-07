Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Dehradun
Catch the live score and updates from the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Dehradun
FirstCricket Staff,
June 07, 2018
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Malaysia Women by 147 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 9 wickets
2nd T20I report: Spin sensation Rashid Khan claimed four wickets to set up Afghanistan's series-clinching win over Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 international on Tuesday in the north Indian city of Dehradun.
Khan's 4-12 helped restrict Bangladesh to 134-8 as the hosts surpassed the modest total to win by six wickets and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Agencies
Samiullah Shenwari, who hit 49 off 41 balls, and Mohammad Nabi, with an unbeaten 31, took Afghanistan home with seven balls to spare.
The Afghans seemed to be in trouble at 79-3 in the 14th over but Nabi smashed three fours and two sixes to ensure smooth sailing for his team during his 15-ball blitz.
But it was the 19-year-old Khan who set up the victory with his triple strike in an over and was poised to claim a hat-trick after sending back Tamim Iqbal, who top-scored with 43, and Mosaddek Hossain on consecutive deliveries.
Abu Hider denied Khan the hat-trick and went on to hit an unbeaten 21 off 14 balls to give the Bangladesh total respect after the visitors elected to bat first.
Khan, who had also starred in Afghanistan's opening win of the series with his three wickets, got his second man of the match award.
Nabi also got two crucial scalps and even though fellow spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman went wicketless the teenager gave away just 15 runs in his four overs.
Bangladesh off-spinner Mosaddek took two wickets to try and choke Afghanistan in their chase but the Bangladesh did not have enough runs on the board for their bowlers to defend.
The Asghar Stanikzai-led Afghanistan, who are tuning up for their debut Test against India starting June 14, are scheduled to play the final match of the series on Thursday at the same venue.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 07, 2018
