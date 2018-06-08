First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 3rd T20I Jun 07, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
AFG and BAN in India | 2nd T20I Jun 05, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 09, 2018
INDW vs PAKW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Asghar Stanikzai and Co's spontaneity a breath of fresh air in modern-day cricket

In this era of extreme professionalism in sports, in which each and every move of an athlete or a team is well calculated, these spontaneous Afghanistan players on the field are like a breath of fresh air. Such characters are an absolute necessity for the fans. Let’s hope, both on and off the field Stanikzai’s boys will continue to remain such flamboyant and keep us entertained.

Sandipan Banerjee, June 08, 2018

The people of Dehradun, who have seen the Afghanistan team play against Bangladesh in this recently concluded T20 international series, would have felt the feel-good factor within the team.

The ‘Blue Tigers’, as they call them, never seize to amaze. There is something magical, something appealing about these boys and it always attracts the fans towards them. The combination of their spirited determination, energy on the field and intensity is deadly for the opponent, but it is a refreshing spectacle for any cricket lover. These Afghan players don’t play for individual milestones, they always play as a team. And even when they are outclassed by their rivals, the confidence level and the never die attitude take these Afghanistan cricketers forward.

Their 3-0 series win against an experienced Bangladesh team is a classic testament to that.

Afghanistan showed great maturity in their T20I series whitewash of Bangladesh. AP

Afghanistan showed great maturity in their T20I series whitewash of Bangladesh. AP

Despite all the turmoil in their set-up back home, in white-ball cricket, Bangladesh are still considered a dangerous side. They have plenty of match winners in their ranks and in their last assignment before this three-match T20I series, the ‘Green Brigade’ reached the final of the Nidahas Trophy in Colombo, beating Sri Lanka twice in as many games and suffered a narrow defeat against India in the finale.

However, in Dehradun, Shakib Al Hasan’s boys were completely outplayed by the spirited Afghanistan side with their tactical prowess and brilliant execution. And most importantly, it was a team effort.

First and foremost, with eight scalps in three games (with an economy rate of 6.12) Rashid Khan has been the standout player throughout. In fact, in all the three matches, his spells in the death overs made the difference between the two teams. The 19-year old leggie had a massive impact on the opponent’s psyche so much so that in the third and final game, the Bangladeshis couldn’t even score 9 off his last over to secure a consolation win.

However, Bangladesh did not just lose to Rashid. They were outplayed by an all-round Afghan side, where everyone contributed to this historic triumph.

Alongside Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi were a perfect foil. They mostly bowled with the new ball, inside the powerplay. On that slow pitch, with their nagging line and length, the duo did not allow the Bangladeshis to gain any sort of momentum in the first 10 overs. There was hardly any freebie on offer, which frustrated the Bangladesh batsmen and they were left with no option but to attack Afghanistan’s best bowler, Rashid who, throughout the series bowled his four overs in the latter half of the innings. And the Afghanistan think-tank exactly wanted that.

The post-series stats show, both Mujeeb and Nabi have an economy rate of 5, which is incredible in modern-day ‘hit out or get out’ type of cricket. Also, the effort of the pacer Shapoor Zadran in the first two games should not be ingnored. He bowled his heart out on a non-responsive track. In the last match, his replacement Aftab Alam too bowled a decent spell.

And this bowling effort was backed up with some vivacious fielding. A classic example is Thursday’s match (third and final T20I), in which their fielding literally won Afghanistan the game.

The batsmen, on the other hand, were right up to the mark.

The newly-laid sluggish wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium did not support power-hitting. So, the Afghan batsmen had to curb their natural instinct and play more sensibly.

In the second game, chasing a modest total of 135, their openers – Usman Ghani and Mohammad Shahzad – played out two back-to-back maidens up-front against the left-arm spin of Nazmul Islam. They did not panic and provided their team a solid base for a late burst of Samiullah Shenwari and Nabi, who finished the job in style.

It is really heartening to see such maturity from the Afghan batting department, which, till a few years back used to be known as a reckless batting unit. The run-chase has been the highlight of this series.

Whether, it is Shenwari, Shahzad, Ghani, Asghar Stanikzai or Shafiqullah — all of the Afghan batsmen have left their mark in the series. Their short but timely bursts provided the batting the necessary push, when required.

Overall, this all-round effort helped Afghanistan in registering their first ever whitewash against a Test playing nation and Shahzad and Co celebrated in their own style.

In this era of extreme professionalism in sports, in which each and every move of an athlete or a team is well calculated, these spontaneous Afghans on the field are like a breath of fresh air. Such characters are an absolute necessity for the fans. Let’s hope, both on and off the field Stanikzai’s boys will continue to remain such flamboyant and keep us entertained.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan #Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh #Asghar Stanikzai #Bangladesh #Cricket #Mohammad Nabi #Mohammad Shahzad #Mujeeb Ur Rahman #Rashid Khan #SportsTracker #Usman Ghani

Also See

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all