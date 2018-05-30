Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled medium pacer Abul Hasan to replace the injured Mustafizur Rahman for next month's T20I series against Afghanistan in India.

Mustafizur was ruled out after sustaining a toe injury during an Indian Premier League match for Mumbai Indians on May 20.

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for the first-ever T20 series between the countries in the Indian city of Dehradun from 3 to 7 June.

A week later Afghanistan will play their inaugural Test, against India in Bangalore from June 14.

Selectors delayed announcing Mustafizur's replacement until learning more about the newly-laid pitch at Dehradun's Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium.

"It was a new ground so we wanted feedback from the team," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

"They reached Dehradun on Tuesday and found the pitch a bit grassy, so we decided to send a pace bowler. Otherwise we would have sent a spinner."

Abul's last four T20 Internationals were against Pakistan in 2012.

Afghanistan are ranked eighth on the T20 International ranking, two places ahead of Bangladesh.