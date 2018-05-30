First Cricket
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Abul Hasan recalled by selectors to replace injured Mustafizur Rahman in T20I squad

Selectors delayed announcing Mustafizur's replacement until learning more about the newly-laid pitch at Dehradun's Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium.

AFP, May 30, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled medium pacer Abul Hasan to replace the injured Mustafizur Rahman for next month's T20I series against Afghanistan in India.

AFP

Abul Hasan. AFP

Mustafizur was ruled out after sustaining a toe injury during an Indian Premier League match for Mumbai Indians on May 20.

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for the first-ever T20 series between the countries in the Indian city of Dehradun from 3 to 7 June.

A week later Afghanistan will play their inaugural Test, against India in Bangalore from June 14.

Selectors delayed announcing Mustafizur's replacement until learning more about the newly-laid pitch at Dehradun's Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium.

"It was a new ground so we wanted feedback from the team," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

"They reached Dehradun on Tuesday and found the pitch a bit grassy, so we decided to send a pace bowler. Otherwise we would have sent a spinner."

Abul's last four T20 Internationals were against Pakistan in 2012.

Afghanistan are ranked eighth on the T20 International ranking, two places ahead of Bangladesh.

Updated Date: May 30, 2018

