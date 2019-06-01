FOUR ! Lovely use of the wrists by Rahmat as he flicks a full delivery from Coulter-Nile through the midwicket region for his third boundary. AFG 28/2

First bowling change of the innings, with Coulter-Nile brought into the attack in place of Starc. Concedes seven off his first over, with four of those coming in the third delivery in which Rahmat times his flick perfectly to send the ball racing away through midwicket. Seven off the over.

Cummins continues from the other end. Single to Rahmat off the second delivery followed by a wide down the leg side to Shahidi. Dot off each of the remaining four deliveries. Good partnership so far between Rahmat and Shahidi, the former playing the anchor.

Rahmat's outside edge gets dangerously close to the ball in each of the first three deliveries. He then gets to the other end with a single in the fourth delivery. Tight over from NCN, with just one coming from the over.

Marcus Stoinis brought into the attack in the final over of the first powerplay. After three dots, Rahmat showcases his batting prowess once again by playing a lovely pull shot wide of mid on to collect his fourth boundary. Four off the over. Afghanistan make decent recovery after losing two wickets for just five runs. Rahmat's stay at the crease crucial if the Afghans are to get to a fighting total today.

FOUR ! First boundary for Hashmatullah Shahidi, who cuts the ball towards cover, where a fumble by Stoinis results in the ball running away to the fence. AFG 41/2

FOUR ! Streaky boundary for Shahidi this time, getting a thick top edge that carries the ball all the way close to the long stop boundary. AFG 45/2

Couple of lucky boundaries to Shahidi in this over, the first one the result of a misfield by Stoinis at cover while the subsequent one a top-edge that carries all the way to the long stop boundary. Eight off the over.

Good recovery by Rahmat and Hashmatullah. Australia relying on the short ball as the key weapon on this docile pitch. Both the batsmen now getting the feel of the pitch and are willing to take on the bouncer. Australian bowling mixing it up well, but pressure on Stoinis and Coulter-Nile to keep up the good work form Cummins and Starc.

Stoinis bowls a short ball too many in his second over, with two such deliveries being signalled wide for height. Single collected by Shahidi and Rahmat each aside from the wides.

Shahidi drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a brace off the first delivery, bringing up the fifty for Afghanistan. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.

Fifty partnership up between Rahmat and Shahidi for the third wicket, the two doing a fine recovery job for the Afghans after the two early jolts. Rahmat drives the ball towards sweeper cover for a brace. AFG 55/2

OUT ! Zampa breaks the dangerously-looking partnership, inducing Shahidi forward and then beating him with some extra turn away from the left-hander, resulting in him getting stumped. Quick work by Carey behind the stumps. AFG 56/3

Single collected off each of the first two deliveries, before Rahmat collects a brace off the third delivery to bring up the fifty stand. Zampa gets the breakthrough two deliveries later, getting Shahidi stumped for 18. Out walks Nabi, who gets off the mark right away with a single. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

Beautiful bowling by Adam Zampa as Afghanistan lose their third wicket. Zampa has a exceptional record against left handers, largely due to the fact that he has a well disguised wrong'un. The ball dropped on Shahidi and left his grasping at thin air. Good move by Finch to bring on Zampa and now he turns to Starc.

Starc returns to the attack, presumably to target Nabi, and doesn't take long to bring out the short deliveries. Dot off each delivery of his fourth over barring the last delivery, with which Nabi sets off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on the pad, with Rahmat having to make a dash in order to avoid getting run out.

FOUR ! Rahmat waits for the ball to climb, and muscles it over midwicket for a boundary, playing this one on the backfoot! AFG 63/3

Nabi collects a single off the second delivery, before Rahmat muscles the ball towards deep midwicket on the backfoot to collect his fifth boundary. He then collects a single off the penultimate delivery. Six off the over.

FOUR ! After a couple of inswinging deliveries, Rahmat gets a half-volley outside off. Brings out the face of his bat and times his push through cover to perfection. AFG 68/3

After a couple of dots, Rahmat times his crunch through cover to perfection to collect his sixth boundary, moving into the 40s in the process. He gets off strike with a single right after the boundary. Nabi steers a wide yorker towards third man for a single off the last delivery. Six off the over.

Rahmat and Nabi go about rotating the strike between themselves in Zampa's third over, with three singles coming off it.

Stoinis returns in place of Starc. The all-rounder strays down the leg side on a couple of occasions, with both Nabi and Rahmat collecting a single each while flicking the ball towards fine leg.

OUT ! Massive wicket for the Aussies, as Rahmat drives straight to Steve Smith at short extra cover to depart seven short of a half-century. AFG 75/4

Zampa gets another crucial wicket, this time that of the well-set Rahmat Shah, who drives the ball straight to Smith at extra cover while looking to boost the run rate. Rahmat's presence was crucial for the Afghans to post a fighting total, and looks like that responsibility has now fallen on Nabi's shoulders. Skipper Gulbadin Naib walks out to bat next. Excellent over from Zampa, with just two runs and a wicket coming from it.

OUT ! Nabi's gone now, getting run out for 7, and Afghanistan are in serious trouble now with half their side gone! Smith's on-field brilliance makes the difference, as his agile stop at extra cover forces Nabi to return to the striker's end after running more than halfway down the pitch. AFG 77/5

Rahmat Shah falls to another lovely flighted ball from Zampa. One of the big reasons Australia has been successful in the last five months is because Zampa has taken wickets in the middle overs. Rahmat made the mistake of trying to loft the ball with the flat bat.

Another major blow dealt to the Afghans, with Nabi getting run out for 7, thanks to Steve Smith's on-field brilliance. Afghanistan have lost half their side now, and 200 looks like a distant dream now.

FOUR ! This time Naib pulls the ball towards the square-leg fence! Two boundaries in three deliveries for the newly-installed Afghanistan skipper. AFG 85/5

Afghanistan captain Naib decides to take charge now, muscling the ball towards the leg side twice in the first three deliveries, collecting a boundary off each shot. Takes a single off the last ball. Cummins concedes nine at the start of a new spell.

Steve Smith might not be captaining, but he still discussing tactics with his bowlers and Finch. Importantly, he has inflicted a brilliant stop that has led to a run-out. Afghanistan need to scrap, this is pitch is on the slower side and will aid their spinners. This partnership is pivotal or otherwise the game could be finished very soon.

FOUR ! Driven through the midwcket region by the Afghan skipper, who's putting up quite the fight today. AFG 90/5

Four runs collected off the over, with Naib collecting his third boundary of the innings, this one sent towards deep midwicket. Has been a very economical spell from Stoinis so far, with the all-rounder conceding less than three an over so far.

Tidy over from Cummins, conceding just a single to Najibullah Zadran off the penultimate delivery, the latter getting off the mark off his ninth delivery.

FOUR! Reverse-swept behind square by Najibullah off Zampa! Shot of confidence from the No 7! AFG 97/5

Zampa brought back to the attack. Najibullah attempts a reverse sweep first up, and misses it completely, the ball luckily missing the leg stump as well. He then nails the shot three deliveries later, smashing the ball towards the backward point fence. Three singles collected aside from the boundary. Seven off the over. At the halfway stage in their innings, Afghanistan still have some hope with these two around.

FOUR ! Crunched through point by Najib, who is looking increasingly confident at the moment. Brings up the team century in the process. AFG 102/5

Coulter-Nile brought back. Najib collects a boundary off the third delivery of the over, crunching the ball through point. Earlier, Smith saved a couple of runs after an agile stop at slip after an edge by the Afghan No 7. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Driven past the diving mid off has Najib! The ball then rolls away to the boundary rope unchallenged. AFG 107/5

Naib collects a single off the first delivery, with Najib driving the ball past the diving fielder at mid off to collect his third boundary. Partnership between the two worth 30 runs already.

NCN bowls out a maiden in his sixth over, with Naib opting to remain cautious in his approach and not taking any risks. Plenty of overs left, and the two certainly can take their time in rebuilding the innings, and getting the side on course for 200.

FOUR ! Fine shot by Najibullah, getting down on one knee and paddling the full length delivery from Zampa towards fine leg. AFG 113/5

SIX ! Muscled down the ground by Zadran! He's in some touch at the moment! AFG 123/5

SIX ! The biggest of them all! An under-fire Zampa fires a full toss, and Zadran smashes this high over cow-corner for the biggest hit of the day! This also brings up the fifty stand for the sixth wicket! AFG 129/5

A potentially game-changing over from Afghanistan's perspective, as Najibullah goes berserk against Zampa, smashing him for two fours and as many sixes as 22 runs are plundered off the leggie's seventh over!

Smart batting by Najibullah against Zampa. He has realised that majority of Zampa's balls against left hand batsmen are pitching on leg-stump, so he disturbed his line by revere sweeping. Zampa felt the pressure and started to experiment, leading to a couple of horrible deliveries.

Another quiet over from NCN, with just five runs coming off it. Drinks taken at the end of the over. The 22-run Zampa over has shifted the momentum in Afghanistan's favour now. Time for Finch to think of some other strategy.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 4 Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates: Another quiet over from NCN, with just five runs coming off it. Drinks taken at the end of the over. The 22-run Zampa over has shifted the momentum in Afghanistan's favour now. Time for Finch to think of some other strategy.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 4, Afghanistan vs Australia at the Bristol County Ground in Nottingham, Preview: Afghanistan have two of the top three all-rounders in the ICC's ODI rankings in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They also have a strong spin bowling attack — Rashid is also No 3 in the ODI bowler rankings — that will have to quickly adapt to the relatively small boundaries in England in conditions that tend to favour swing bowlers. They had a morale-boosting victory over West Indies to win the qualifying series for the 9th and 10th spots at the World Cup.

Lack of depth and experience at the highest level, particularly in the batting lineup, and working under a new captain after Naib was surprisingly picked as skipper for the tournament at the expense of Asghar Afghan, who led the team into full membership status of the ICC, to their qualifying series win and their first test victory.

Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, but this time there's no so-called Associate member countries at the tournament and the Afghans are the lowest ranked of the 10 teams in the tournament.

Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and have the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. They have had increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0.

They have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some X-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Australia have varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.

However, they are coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia have a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

