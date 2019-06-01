Australia are overwhelming favourites in the match with David Warner and Steve Smith back into the squad after serving their bans. Gulbadin Naib's Afghanistan will look to put the defending champions under pressure in their opening match.

The duo of Steve Smith and David Warner received a hostile reception during Australia's World Cup warm-up match against hosts England in Southampton, where supporters booed the duo. Aussies coach Justin Langer has responded strongly, urging the fans to respect the duo and not to boo them. You can read more about that here .

Meanwhile, Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins feels that Glen Maxwell will be the vital cog for the defending champions throughout the tournament. The all-rounder played a few matches for English county side Lancashire before turning up for Australia XI against New Zealand XI in practice matches.

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib is confident that his team can defeat the defending champions Australia in their World Cup opener. The Afghans beat Pakistan in their World Cup warm-up match by three wickets, but were outplayed by hosts England in the second match. Read more about that here

Read more here from Shubham Pandey on Steve Smith as the former Australia captain returns to international cricket.

The 116-run knock in the warm-up against England was another example of how cricket and life go hand-in-hand. You commit a mistake, you go back, learn, unlearn, relearn and return. Life welcomes you. So does cricket. Australia begin their campaign on 1 June. Smith has already begun his.

The two captains who will be walking out to the toss in less than 10 minutes' time

Beautiful day in Bristol for the Australia Vs Afghanistan match. A few Afhanistan fans, more Australians and a lot of English supporting the underdogs. Looks like Starc, Cummins and Coulter Nile for the men in yellow.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 4 Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates: TOSS NEWS: Afghanistan win the toss, and opt to bat first!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 4, Afghanistan vs Australia at the Bristol County Ground in Nottingham, Preview: Afghanistan have two of the top three all-rounders in the ICC's ODI rankings in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They also have a strong spin bowling attack — Rashid is also No 3 in the ODI bowler rankings — that will have to quickly adapt to the relatively small boundaries in England in conditions that tend to favour swing bowlers. They had a morale-boosting victory over West Indies to win the qualifying series for the 9th and 10th spots at the World Cup.

Lack of depth and experience at the highest level, particularly in the batting lineup, and working under a new captain after Naib was surprisingly picked as skipper for the tournament at the expense of Asghar Afghan, who led the team into full membership status of the ICC, to their qualifying series win and their first test victory.

Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, but this time there's no so-called Associate member countries at the tournament and the Afghans are the lowest ranked of the 10 teams in the tournament.

Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and have the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. They have had increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0.

They have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some X-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Australia have varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.

However, they are coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia have a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

