FOUR ! Now Mujeeb gets into the act, pulling a back-of-length delivery from Cummins towards the midwicket fence! AFG 191/8

SIX ! This is turning out to be quite the partnership for Afghanistan! Mujeeb gets a top-edge, and the pace on the ball carries it all the way over the fine leg fence. AFG 197/8

Mujeeb's on strike for the first time at the start of Cummins' eighth over, and he gets going right away, collecting a four and a six off the first four deliveries. Collects a single after that assault. Rashid misses an uppercut off the last delivery. 11 off the over.

This is the first time Afghanistan have scored 20 or more runs in an over twice in an innings. What's more, this is taking place against the defending world champions in their first-ever match in England.

SIX ! Rashid shimmies down the ground, and connects cleanly while slogging the ball straight down the ground! And he brings up the 200 in the process! AFG 205/8

OUT ! Rashid's cameo comes to an end, and he has done the job of getting his team past the 200-run mark! Misses while attempting a sweep, and the umpire makes an easy decision after Zampa's appeal for leg before. Rashid goes for the review, and gets three reds in return. AFG 205/9

Mujeeb guides the ball past mid on for a single off the first ball of the over. Rashid then shimmies down the track and launches the ball over long off for a maximum, but is trapped leg-before off the next delivery to depart for 27, wasting Afghanistan's review along the way. Hamid walks out to bat and gets off the mark right away with a single. Nine off the over.

Zampa has once again out thought the batsmen by slipping in the quicker ball. He has really matured over the past three months, he knows which ball to bowl when under pressure. Apart from one poor over, he has done his job by taking three wickets. Middle over wickets are priceless for Australia.

BOWLED EM! Mujeeb made room for slog, and was beaten for pace, his leg stump lying flat in the end. Cummins finishes with 3/40 as Afghanistan are bowled out for 207 in 38.2 overs!

"Interesting day for me. Credit to Afghanistan, they played some fearless cricket. When guys play reverse sweeps and all, it does changes things a bit. It's going to be a very big challenge for us now. Skidding a bit. I thought the way we started was good. Struggled a bit in the middle," says Adam Zampa (3/60) at the end of the Afghanistan innings.

Australia will be delighted with that effort. There bowlers have executed the game plan to perfection. Afghanistan will be ruing the fact that on a pitch without pace and bounce, they have succumb so merely to the short ball. A target of 208 should be a walk in the park for the Australians.

Adam Zampa has now taken 21 wickets in ODIs in 2019 - the most by any spinner.

Alright, David Warner and Aaron Finch come out to bat amid boos, which were expected, considering this is the first match for both Warner and Smith. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to start the proceedings for Afghanistan.

FOUR! Lovely shot, on the front foot straightaway Finch, drives it through the covers to fetch the first boundary of the innings

FOUR! Not the best starts for Afghans, flight but within the reach of Finch, who smashes it over the mid-off fielder now for a boundary

Spin first up as Mujeeb bowls the first over. The plan was to attack the openers with some guile and spin. However, has gone after the bowler from the word go. 10 in the first over

Hamid Hassan bowling from the other end. And some swing for him straightaway. Was it the right decision to start with spin considering pacers getting a good carry on the track and Finch's issues with the ball that comes in? Let's see who bowls the third over.

SIX! Easy to watch. In his zone, Finch opens his arm and clears the long-on boundary by some distance.

FOUR! This is very good batting from Finch, On the legs and he plays a leg glance to send the ball past the keeper to fine leg

Mujeeb continues and he has been pelted again for runs. Wrong planning from Afghanistan here. Finch getting better and better with every shot he is playing. 14 runs came in the over, one six and one four included

FOUR! Pace on the ball, right length, Finch swings the bat, the ball takes the edge and flies off through the third slip region for a boundary

Aaron Finch putting the pressure on Afghanistan by clubbing Mujeeb from the outset. Australia don't want to be tied down by the spinner and Finch is making an statement. Mujeeb just hasn't been himself ever since he sustained that shoulder injury during the IPL. No real force behind the ball to make it skid on.

Hamid continues and he is bowling with a lot of pace. Into 140s right now. Finch was beaten on a number of occasions in the last over. Unlucky for the bowler, the ball took the edge and did not fly to first slip. Just 5 off it.

FOUR! SLAPPED! This was a Free Hit for Warner, slow in pace and Warner spotted it, stood at his place and smashes it past the umpire for a four

Dawlat Zadran bowls from this end now, replacing Mujeeb. Starts with a no-ball. Slapped for four on the free hit delivery by Warner. Now the left-handed batsman getting on the move. Off to a great start here by Australia

FOUR! Lovely delivery from Hamid, no second slip, he made Warner edge this one and the ball went through the second slip region for a boundary. The bowler is devastated.

The heat is on. Currently, only one Afghanistan player is showing the heart to fight and he is Hamid Hassan. Making the openers edge the balls, on occasions, foxing them with pace. The one to Finch came in sharply and hit him on the ribs. Hassan had a thing or two to say to him as well.

Dawlat continues from the other end. A decent over from the right-arm pacer. Containing the batsmen, not giving too much room. Just 4 from the over. Afghanistan need wickets though. A few quiet overs will do no harm to the openers as the target is only 208.

Hamid continues and continues the good work with the ball. Giving it his all at the moment. Bowling the test match length, aiming at top of the off stump and Warner had no answer to the fiery six balls in the over as a result. A maiden over. Superb stuff.

SIX! Oh my world! Short ball, Finch was up to the task, stood and delivered in his typical fashion, ball went sailing over the deep mid-wicket region.

FOUR! Finch ends the over with a boundary through the covers. Full-flourish of the bat and it breached the off side field as well.

Dawlat continues and he pays the price for going overboard with the short ball at his pace, hit for a massive six. He ended the over with a boundary and Australians are back on track again. 10 came in the over.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Warner has been very loud in his call today or maybe it is just the stump mic. Screaming out hard to say 'yes' or 'no', to Finch as signal for singles and doubles. Fifty is already up now and we may soon see Rashid into the attack. There is not enough time left for Afghanistan. Just 1 off Naib's over.

Hamid Hasan has bowled well to Warner, but he has lacked support from the other end. The game is slipping from Afghanistan, it is time for Rashid Khan. Finch's brisk start has also mean Warner can ease into his innings. Everything going per script for Australia.

Mohammad Nabi, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. He is generally a container, who likes to bowl wicket to wicket. His job will be too make the two batsmen play fault shots and fall. Did a fine job. Four dot balls on the trot to Finch. Just 3 off the over.

SIX! Phew, what a shot. No pace on the ball, on the shorter side in length, Finch rocks back and hammers it over the mid-wicket region for a six

Naib and Nabi bowling in tandem. At his pace, Naib cannot enjoy the luxury of pitching it short and still beating the batsman. Finch showed him the result of what happens when the ball is pitched short to him. 8 runs came in the over

A stumping scare for Warner early on in the over as he failed to connect the ball, which took the inside edge and went to the keeper. Warner thought the ball traveled to the short third man and he was off for a single before realising that ball had reached keeper Shahzad and he was about to dislodge the bails. Warner came back in time though. Just in time.

FOUR! Rashid Khan welcomed with a boundary off the first ball, short ball and Finch cuts it away for four, reached his fifty as well.

SIX! Bad ball, shorter in length and Finch goes on back foot, heaves it away for a maximum over the mid-wicket boundary

Everyone waited for Rashid Khan to come into attack but none like Finch, who smashes him for 10 runs off the first two balls, a four and then a six. Rashid pulled things back a bit, but still 14 came off it.

This is turning out to be cakewalk for Australia. Afghanistan have not been able to produce a single wicket so far. While they won't surprise themselves with a defeat in the end but not taking a single Australian wicket will hurt them.

Rashid continues and he is looking a little angry on the effort being put in the field as Finch and Warner easily taking singles and converting some singles into doubles. Australia need 114 runs

OUT! That's the end of Finch and some respite in the end for Afghanistan. Naib bowled a clever slower ball, asked Finch to go after him by pitching it in his arc. Finch went and did not connect well, ball went high up in the air, came down to Mujeeb at deep cover region. Finch c Mujeeb b Naib 66(49)

Aaron Finch is fuming at himself for throwing it away. Afghanistan have made the break through, but they need Rashid to be at his best for them to have any hope. Finch will be delighted by the fact that he has runs under belt ahead of encounter against India. The slightly open stand seems to have sorted out his problem against the incoming ball. Afghanistan supporters are really rallying around the team at the ground, hoping for a miracle.

A successful over for Afghanistan. They have removed Finch and who else to do the job than the captain Naib himself. But just one wicket won't do much really. Rashid and Co need to rise and shine. This is the moment.

FOUR! Warner, usually packs a punch, but at times uses deft touch to score, waited for this Rashid Khan delivery to come to him and then placed it beautifully to the third man region boundary.

Khawaja has joined Warner in the middle and there are now two good players of spin bowling, both however has their own ways of dealing with spin. Rashid into the attack and hit for a four by Warner. He has faced him many times in SRH nets and is benefitting by that experience here.100 up for Australia as well.

Khawaja has joined Warner in the middle and there are now two good players of spin bowling, both however has their own ways of dealing with spin. Rashid into the attack and hit for a four by Warner. He has faced him many times in SRH nets and is benefitting by that experience here.100 up for Australia as well.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 4, Afghanistan vs Australia at the Bristol County Ground in Nottingham, Preview: Afghanistan have two of the top three all-rounders in the ICC's ODI rankings in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They also have a strong spin bowling attack — Rashid is also No 3 in the ODI bowler rankings — that will have to quickly adapt to the relatively small boundaries in England in conditions that tend to favour swing bowlers. They had a morale-boosting victory over West Indies to win the qualifying series for the 9th and 10th spots at the World Cup.

Lack of depth and experience at the highest level, particularly in the batting lineup, and working under a new captain after Naib was surprisingly picked as skipper for the tournament at the expense of Asghar Afghan, who led the team into full membership status of the ICC, to their qualifying series win and their first test victory.

Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, but this time there's no so-called Associate member countries at the tournament and the Afghans are the lowest ranked of the 10 teams in the tournament.

Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and have the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. They have had increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0.

They have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some X-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Australia have varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.

However, they are coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia have a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

