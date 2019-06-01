First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC | Match 1 May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
England beat South Africa by 104 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Afghanistan and Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 01, 2019 08:00:16 IST

Afghanistan have two of the top three all-rounders in the ICC's ODI rankings in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They also have a strong spin bowling attack — Rashid is also No 3 in the ODI bowler rankings — that will have to quickly adapt to the relatively small boundaries in England in conditions that tend to favour swing bowlers. They had a morale-boosting victory over West Indies to win the qualifying series for the 9th and 10th spots at the World Cup.

Lack of depth and experience at the highest level, particularly in the batting lineup, and working under a new captain after Naib was surprisingly picked as skipper for the tournament at the expense of Asghar Afghan, who led the team into full membership status of the ICC, to their qualifying series win and their first test victory.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (L) celebrates with Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran (C) after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik for 44 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup warm up match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, southwest England, on May 24, 2019. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi (C) celebrates with teammate Rashid Khan (L). Glyn Kirk/AFP

Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, but this time there's no so-called Associate member countries at the tournament and the Afghans are the lowest ranked of the 10 teams in the tournament.

Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and have the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. They have had increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0.

They have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some X-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Australia have varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.

However, they are coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia have a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.

When will Afghanistan vs Australia fixture take place?

The match between Afghanistan and Australia will take place on 1 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Australia fixture will be played at the Bristol City Ground in Bristol.

What time does the match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Australia fixture will begin at 6 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 08:05:49 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afghanistan Vs Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 Australia

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all