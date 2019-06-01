Afghanistan have two of the top three all-rounders in the ICC's ODI rankings in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They also have a strong spin bowling attack — Rashid is also No 3 in the ODI bowler rankings — that will have to quickly adapt to the relatively small boundaries in England in conditions that tend to favour swing bowlers. They had a morale-boosting victory over West Indies to win the qualifying series for the 9th and 10th spots at the World Cup.

Lack of depth and experience at the highest level, particularly in the batting lineup, and working under a new captain after Naib was surprisingly picked as skipper for the tournament at the expense of Asghar Afghan, who led the team into full membership status of the ICC, to their qualifying series win and their first test victory.

Afghanistan's only win at a World Cup to date was against Scotland at Dunedin four years ago, but this time there's no so-called Associate member countries at the tournament and the Afghans are the lowest ranked of the 10 teams in the tournament.

Australia regained the World Cup title on home soil in 2015 and have the best win-loss ratio of any team at the quadrennial tournament. They have had increasing confidence coming into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak after rallying from 2-0 down for a 3-2 series win in India and sweeping Pakistan 5-0.

They have a strong top order with Finch and Usman Khawaja finding form and David Warner and Steve Smith returning from their 12-month bans to restore a wealth of experience and depth to the batting. Mitchell Starc has returned from injury to add some X-factor to the pace attack and lend the in-form Pat Cummins a hand. Australia have varied spinning options with Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon in the squad.

However, they are coming off a turbulent period while former captain Smith and vice-captain Warner were suspended for their roles in a ball-tampering controversy in a test match in South Africa. In the fallout, Australia have a new coach, new federation chairman and a new outlook on the game after going through a lengthy drought in the ODI format.

When will Afghanistan vs Australia fixture take place?

The match between Afghanistan and Australia will take place on 1 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Australia fixture will be played at the Bristol City Ground in Bristol.

What time does the match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Australia fixture will begin at 6 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from The Associated Press