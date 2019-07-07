First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC | Match 44 Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and solitary Test against West Indies in India in November

Afghanistan and the West Indies have played only 10 internationals between them, eight of those held in the Caribbean.

Press Trust of India, Jul 07, 2019 19:36:17 IST

New Delhi: Afghanistan will play a full series against the West Indies, including a lone Test match, in their adopted home country India in November, the country's cricket board said.

The "home" series will include three T20Is, three ODIs apart from the only Test, beginning from November 27, against the Caribbeans. The venue of the Test as well as the shorter-format games are yet to be decided.

Afghanistan Test 380"As per the Future Tours Program (FTP), Afghanistan national team is scheduled to host West Indies for a tour from 5th November till 1st December in India. The series will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Ahead of the series against West Indies, the national team is also scheduled to play a one-off test against Bangladesh in September followed by a triangular T20I series that will feature Bangladesh and Zimbabwe," it added.

Afghanistan and the West Indies have played only 10 internationals between them, eight of those held in the Caribbean. The West Indies lead Afghanistan 5-4 in the head-to-head, their most recent victory coming in the ongoing World Cup.

The one-off Test will mark Afghanistan's third appearance in the longest format. They were beaten on debut by India last year but defeated Ireland by 7 wickets in March at Dehradun.

Schedule:

5 Nov - 1st T20I

7 Nov - 2nd T20I

9 Nov - 3rd T20I

13 Nov - 1st ODI

16 Nov- 2nd ODI

18 Nov - 3rd ODI

27 Nov-1 Dec - One-off Test.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 19:36:17 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Board, Bangladesh, Cricket, Dehradun, SportsTracker, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all