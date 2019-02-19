First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 5 Feb 17, 2019
IRE Vs NED
Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan to host Ireland's first overseas Test aside from ODIs and T20Is; DSport to telecast matches

Afghanistan will host Ireland for a full series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun from 21 February to 19 March.

Press Trust of India, Feb 19, 2019 20:48:17 IST

New Delhi: Afghanistan will host Ireland for a full series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun from 21 February to 19 March.

Ireland had made their Test debut last year when they hosted Pakistan at Dublin. Reuters

Ireland had made their Test debut last year when they hosted Pakistan at Dublin. Reuters

The series consists of three T20 Internationals, five ODIs and a lone Test.

Both Afghanistan and Ireland were announced as the newest Test nations by the ICC after being awarded full membership last year.

It will be Ireland's first overseas Test match, and the second for the two newest teams at the highest level.

Earlier in 2018, Ireland made its Test debut at home against Pakistan, losing by five wickets, while Afghanistan went down by an innings and 262 runs against India at Bengaluru in their maiden five-day game.

This would also be the second time when Afghanistan and Ireland play a series against each other.

In their last encounter when Ireland hosted Afghanistan, the visitors won both the T20 series as well as the ODIs.

DSPORT, sports channel of Discovery Communications, will telecast the first and second T20 matches (out of the three) and the first, third and fourth ODIs (out of five ODIs).

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 20:48:17 IST

Tags : ACB, Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2019, Cricket, Ireland, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Sports

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5788 111
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all