Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three-match T20I series in Dehradun in June

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three Twenty20 internationals in India next month, the country's cricket board chief said.

AFP, May 10, 2018

New Delhi: Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three Twenty20 internationals in India next month, the country's cricket board chief said.

File image of the Afghanistan cricket team. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

The Afghanistan cricket team, which has had its training base in India since 2015, will play their matches on 3, 5 and 7 June in the northern Indian city of Dehradun.

"ACB is delighted to host Bangladesh for the T20I series in Dehradun in early June which will be a good opportunity for both sides to play competitive cricket," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Atif Mashal said in a statement.

Afghanistan cricket CEO Shafiq Stanikzai said selectors would pick from the pool of players currently taking part in a training camp in India.

"These matches will be important for both sides to gain valuable points in the ICC rankings and the lead-up to the 2020 ICC World Twenty20," Stanikzai said.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said he was looking forward to "a very competitive series".

"Afghanistan have some fine players for this format and they will have the advantage of familiarity with the conditions in Dehradun," he said.

Afghanistan, who became a full ICC member along with Ireland last year, will play the first Test match in their history – against top-ranked India – starting 14 June in Bangalore.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

