Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan to play for English county side Sussex in next year's T20 Blast

London: English county side Sussex have re-signed the world's number one Twenty20 bowler Rashid Khan for next year's T20 Blast.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner played for the county in 2018 and 2019, but did not return this year due to calendar clashes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan recently passed the 300-wicket mark in T20 cricket and has been playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

"I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast," he said.

"Ever since my arrival on the south coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me."

James Kirtley, newly appointed as Sussex's T20 head coach, said he was delighted to seal the deal.

"To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team's wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome," he said.