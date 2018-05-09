First Cricket
Afghanistan set to host Bangladesh for 3 T20Is in June in Dehradun before one-off Test against India

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in hill town will host the three day-night fixtures, scheduled for 3, 5 and 7 June before Afghanistan take on India in their inaugural Test match, starting in Bengaluru on 14 June.

PTI, May 09, 2018

New Delhi: Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three T20 Internationals in Dehradun prior to the strife-torn nation's historic one-off Test against India.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in hill town will host the three day-night fixtures, scheduled for 3, 5 and 7 June before Afghanistan take on India in their inaugural Test match, starting in Bengaluru on 14 June.

File image of Afghanistan cricket team. AFP

File image of Afghanistan cricket team. AFP

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Atif Mashal said, "ACB is delighted to host Bangladesh for the T20I series in Dehradun in early June which will be a good opportunity for both sides to play competitive cricket.

"Similarly, cricket fans have also previously enjoyed games between the two sides and this will be yet another opportunity for them to witness their sides play against each other."

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury added, "Afghanistan have some fine players for this format and they will have the advantage of familiarity with the conditions in Dehradun.

"However, the Bangladesh team is a confident and experienced unit and we are really looking forward to the matches."

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have only met once previously in the shortest format, with the latter winning by nine wickets at the 2014 ICC World T20.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018

