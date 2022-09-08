Afghanistan players break down after narrow defeat against Pakistan in Asia Cup contest

Afghanistan were unable to achieve their desired outcome despite playing significantly well against Pakistan in their Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup on Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. They lost by a slim margin of one wicket, eliminating them from the competition as well. Earlier, the Afghan brigade was defeated by Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 game.

On Wednesday, when 11 runs were needed from 6 balls in the final over, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afghanistan’s finest bowler of the evening, had the ball in his hand. He was supposed to seal the deal with an inexperienced Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain at the crease, but it didn’t happen that way. Instead, young Naseem Shah won it for his team by whacking a couple of consecutive sixes off the first two deliveries. Even though Farooqi played well throughout the game, his last over’s execution failed as none of his balls found the proper length.

Despite showing a commendable fighting spirit, Afghanistan players could not hold their nerve in the final phase of the game. Without any doubt, the loss hit the side hard as the cricketers were spotted teary-eyed on the field after the match was over. Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi, who left for a golden duck, made a praising remark on the side’s performance during the post-game ceremony. He noted that the bowling unit fought bravely and kept the game close despite having a poor score to defend.

A lot of posts featuring Afghanistan players with their emotional after-match reactions have been circulated over the internet. Cricket enthusiasts around the globe took their time to laud the efforts of the side while facing high-flying Pakistan. Indian fans also joined them as India’s fortune in the competition was also hanging on to Afghanistan’s victory.

Here we have come up with some glimpses from Wednesday’s post-match scene at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

Afghanistan put up a great fight in the entire tournament. They registered victories in both of their group league matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The side went through to the Super 4 round as the Group B topper. But their performance could not match the expectations in the Super 4. Afghanistan will take on India for their last Asia Cup encounter on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium.