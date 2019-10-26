Afghanistan drop Dawlat Zadran for upcoming limited-overs fixtures against West Indies in India
Afghanistan has left out veteran fast bowler Dawlat Zadran for next month's ODI and Twenty20 series against the West Indies in India.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs NED Live Now
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Live Now
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 GIB Vs POR Portugal beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NIG Ireland beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs OMA Oman beat Canada by 8 wickets
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs POR Spain beat Portugal by 8 wickets
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP vs POR - Oct 26th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs SIN - Oct 26th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 27th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Sharad Pawar delivers performance for ages against BJP in Maharashtra, single-handedly raises sunk Opposition to position of respectability
-
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Sharad Pawar: Two veteran warhorses in Haryana and Maharashtra puncture BJP's aura of invincibility
-
Monsoon rains, floods killed 2,155 across India, 45 still missing; highest number of deaths recorded in Maharashtra
-
With Saand Ki Aankh and Bala, young Bollywood stars are shrugging off their image-consciousness to 'look the part'
-
Rugby World Cup 2019: George Ford-led England end New Zealand's eight-year reign as champions with semi-final win
-
ICICI Bank second quarter profit plunges 28% to Rs 655 cr; lender's asset quality improves at 6.37%
-
Monitoring Delhi's monkey business: Will a census, professional mimics help tackle growing primate population?
-
Typhoon Hagibis: Ten dead, three missing in Japan as torrential rains, mudslides hit eastern part of country
-
Indian art world's #MeToo reckoning: Forging an equitable future demands a sisterhood of feminist killjoys
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: Afghanistan has left out veteran fast bowler Dawlat Zadran for next month's ODI and Twenty20 series against the West Indies in India.
File image of Dawlat Zadran. AFP
Afghanistan lost all of its nine World Cup matches in England under the captaincy of Gulbadin Naib before Rashid Khan was appointed skipper for all the three formats.
Since the World Cup, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the one-off Test and also made it to the final of triangular Twenty20 series in Bangladesh where Zimbabwe was the other participating nation. However, the final was abandoned due to rain.
"We have six changes from the World Cup squad. These changes are a part of our efforts to promote good sides for the future," chief Afghanistan selector Andy Moles said in a statement.
Beside dropping Dawlat and another fast bowler, Hamid Hassan, experienced Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari were also left out of the ODI squad.
The series will be played in the Indian northern city of Lucknow with ODIs on 6, 9 and 11 November. It will be followed by three Twetny20s on 14, 16 and 17 November while the one-off Test begins from 27 November.
Moles said squad for the Test match will be named at the end of Twenty20 series.
ODI squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafudin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.
Twenty20 squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafudin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 26, 2019 16:22:30 IST
Also See
Bangladesh Cricket Board sacks two first-class coaches for not playing leg-spinners in National Cricket League
Phil Simmons returns as West Indies head coach three years after being dismissed
ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India take dominant lead with South Africa clean sweep