First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Iberia Cup | Match 2 Oct 26, 2019
GIB vs POR
Portugal beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 35 Oct 26, 2019
IRE vs NIG
Ireland beat Nigeria by 8 wickets
T20I Iberia Cup Oct 26, 2019
ESP vs POR
La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 26, 2019
NAM vs SIN
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan drop Dawlat Zadran for upcoming limited-overs fixtures against West Indies in India

Afghanistan has left out veteran fast bowler Dawlat Zadran for next month's ODI and Twenty20 series against the West Indies in India.

The Associated Press, Oct 26, 2019 16:22:30 IST

New Delhi: Afghanistan has left out veteran fast bowler Dawlat Zadran for next month's ODI and Twenty20 series against the West Indies in India.

Afghanistan drop Dawlat Zadran for upcoming limited-overs fixtures against West Indies in India

File image of Dawlat Zadran. AFP

Afghanistan lost all of its nine World Cup matches in England under the captaincy of Gulbadin Naib before Rashid Khan was appointed skipper for all the three formats.

Since the World Cup, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the one-off Test and also made it to the final of triangular Twenty20 series in Bangladesh where Zimbabwe was the other participating nation. However, the final was abandoned due to rain.

"We have six changes from the World Cup squad. These changes are a part of our efforts to promote good sides for the future," chief Afghanistan selector Andy Moles said in a statement.

Beside dropping Dawlat and another fast bowler, Hamid Hassan, experienced Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari were also left out of the ODI squad.

The series will be played in the Indian northern city of Lucknow with ODIs on 6, 9 and 11 November. It will be followed by three Twetny20s on 14, 16 and 17 November while the one-off Test begins from 27 November.

Moles said squad for the Test match will be named at the end of Twenty20 series.

ODI squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafudin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Twenty20 squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafudin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 16:22:30 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Vs West Indies 2019, Andy Moles, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Sports, West Indies, Windies

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all