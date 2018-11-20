First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st Test Nov 16, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan cricket team to train in Chennai for one month ahead of busy international schedule

A total of 36 players is here and big names like Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman and Mohammed Shehzad, who are busy with the T10 League in the Middle East.

Press Trust of India, November 20, 2018

Chennai: The Afghanistan senior and emerging cricketing teams are at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Sciences here to train for a busy season which includes various tournaments.

A total of 36 players is here and big names like Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman and Mohammed Shehzad, who are busy with the T10 League in the Middle East, would join the camp later, M Sanjay, director, cricket operations, Centre for Sports Sciences, told PTI.

The camp was likely to go on for a month and the Afghan players would also play practice matches, he added.

Members of the Afghan cricket team led by captain Mohammad Asghar Stanikzai (R) stand as they welcome their Indian opponents prior to the start of the one-off cricket Test match between India and Afghanistan at The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on June 14, 2018. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Members of the Afghanistan cricket team. AFP

The Emerging Team would be leaving on 4 December for a tournament in Sri Lanka, he said.

The visiting players have already started practice, he added.

With the city facing inclement weather, the players would be training indoors, Sanjay said.

The players appreciated the facilities at the centre, he added.

The CSS has an MoU with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the players come here on a regular basis to train and for injury rehabilitation.

Former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons is the coach of the senior squad while Andy Moles is in charge of the Emerging Team.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Board, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Andy Moles, Middle East, Mohammed Shehzad, Mujeebur Rahman, Rashid Khan, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all