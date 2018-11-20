Afghanistan cricket team to train in Chennai for one month ahead of busy international schedule
A total of 36 players is here and big names like Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman and Mohammed Shehzad, who are busy with the T10 League in the Middle East.
Chennai: The Afghanistan senior and emerging cricketing teams are at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Sciences here to train for a busy season which includes various tournaments.
A total of 36 players is here and big names like Rashid Khan, Mujeebur Rahman and Mohammed Shehzad, who are busy with the T10 League in the Middle East, would join the camp later, M Sanjay, director, cricket operations, Centre for Sports Sciences, told PTI.
The camp was likely to go on for a month and the Afghan players would also play practice matches, he added.
Members of the Afghanistan cricket team. AFP
The Emerging Team would be leaving on 4 December for a tournament in Sri Lanka, he said.
The visiting players have already started practice, he added.
With the city facing inclement weather, the players would be training indoors, Sanjay said.
The players appreciated the facilities at the centre, he added.
The CSS has an MoU with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the players come here on a regular basis to train and for injury rehabilitation.
Former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons is the coach of the senior squad while Andy Moles is in charge of the Emerging Team.
