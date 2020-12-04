Afghanistan bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman hospitalised in Australia after testing positive for COVID-19

Gold Coast: Afghanistan cricketer and Brisbane Heat import Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been taken to a Queensland hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 19-year-old spinner, the world’s No 2- ranked Twenty20 international bowler, was in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane after arriving in Australia last week.
Mujeeb reported symptoms of the illness and has since been placed in the care of Queensland Health to complete his recovery.
The news comes a week out from the Heat’s season opener against the Melbourne Stars in Canberra and means Mujeeb will almost certainly miss Brisbane’s two matches in Australia's capital.
Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said Mujeeb's welfare was the primary concern.
“He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,” Svenson said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Two members of the South African squad have tested positive for COVID since the squad assembled last week and two other players had to go into isolation because of their close contact with one of the infected players.
A three-week refund window for domestic tickets closed 30 November, and organisers said about 810,000 of the 4.45 million tickets sold in Japan would be refunded and resold at a later date.
The crowd ceiling will be set at 4,000 or half the stadium capacity, whichever is lower, in the lowest-risk "tier one" parts of the country once a stricter lockdown ends