'Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo': Delhi Police uses Pakistan's missed catch to address road safety

The public doesn’t need a fear factor every time to understand an important message. One can also grasp crucial information when told in a funny way. And it appears that the Delhi Police understands this. The department recently used a humorous moment from Sunday’s Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to spread awareness about road safety on Twitter. The video features Pakistani fielders, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan colliding with each other while trying to grab a sky-high catch of Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. In the end, they not only dropped the catch but also helped the ball clear the boundary for a six. Delhi Police used this hilarious moment of the two fielders to spread a message regarding road safety.

They shared the video with a caption that reads, “Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo (Hey bro, walk cautiously)”, along with two hashtags ‘RoadSafety’ and ‘AsiaCup2022Final’.

Watch the clip here:



The Pakistan team was heavily trolled in the comments section. “Is this an attempt to catch the ball or is this an attempt to throw the ball towards a six?”, a user commented.

ये कैच की कोशिश की गई है या छक्के की तरफ बॉल को फेंकने की कोशिश 🤔🤔 — Sohan Singh Rawat (@SohanSinghRaw17) September 12, 2022



“We will beat you again in World Cup T20. Our mission is only to beat India, so we didn’t beat our brother Sri Lanka due to this reason,” wrote another.

We will beat you again in World Cup T20… Our mission is only to beat India, we didn’t beat our brother Sri Lanka for that reason — Mohsiن🇵🇰 (@mohsinscorpio03) September 12, 2022



A person replied to this comment with a meme. The account posted a cartoonish image in which a person is actually crying but holding a smiling mask to hide the pain. This image was referring to the condition of the user who had tried to downplay Pakistan’s defeat in the final.

“We will beat you again in World Cup T20… Our mission is only to beat India, we didn’t beat our brother Sri Lanka for that reason” pic.twitter.com/xPbFpyQoqr — Honest Cádiz fan 🇵🇹 (@ShameOnPenaldo) September 12, 2022



On Sunday night, Sri Lanka displayed tremendous grit and lifted their sixth Asia Cup title. Batting first, the Islanders put up a decent 170 runs on the board, powered by Rajapaksa’s much-needed 45-ball 71. In reply, Pramod Madushan’s commendable four-fer and Wanindu Hasaranga’s three-wicket haul brought the Pakistani batting unit down to their knees. Even Mohammad Rizwan’s 55-run knock could not save the side from enduring a 23-run defeat in the end.

