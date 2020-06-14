First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Adam Zampa signs contract with New South Wales ending seven-year stint with South Australia

The 28-year-old Zampa, who made his first-class debut with NSW in 2012, will be sharing the dressing room with top cricketers such as Nathon Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner

Press Trust of India, Jun 14, 2020 18:48:08 IST

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has signed a contract with New South Wales for the upcoming season, returning to his former club after a seven-year stint with South Australia.

Adam Zampa signs contract with New South Wales ending seven-year stint with South Australia

File image of Adam Zampa. Reuters

The 28-year-old, who made his first-class debut with NSW in 2012, will be sharing the dressing room with top cricketers such as Nathon Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

"The prospect of moving back home and being able to play for the state I started with and where I played my junior cricket means a lot to me," said Zampa, who has so far picked 33 T20I and 75 ODI wickets for Australia but is yet to play Test cricket.

"I'm looking forward to testing myself in Shield cricket with a team of this calibre and I'm hoping to get the opportunity of playing with Nathan Lyon down the track."

Zampa has played three Sheffield Shield matches and four One-Day List A fixtures for NSW before he moved to South Australia. He took 95 Sheffield Shield and 51 One-Day wickets for the Redbacks.

"My partner Harriet and I will be able to spend a lot more time with both our families," he added.

"The thing I'm looking forward to the most is playing with some guys that I was really close with when I was a rookie at NSW. The likes of Sean Abbott, Dan Hughes and Harry Conway.

"I love pushing guys around me to get better and I think NSW cricket teams have always been a great environment for this."

Welcoming Zampa back into the fold, NSW coach Phil Jacques said his experience with help the team.

"I'm really excited to have Adam back home in NSW. Adam brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and he will be a great addition to our team.

"He is a world class performer and I'm personally excited to be working with him and welcome him into our group."

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 18:48:08 IST

Tags : Adam Zampa, Cricket, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, New South Wales, Pat Cummins, South Australia, SportsTracker, Steve Smith


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all