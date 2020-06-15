First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Adam Zampa hopes to push case for maiden Test call with New South Wales move

Australia spinner Adam Zampa is dreaming of earning the coveted 'Baggy Green' after moving back to New South Wales, where he can sharpen his skills by playing alongside country's top Test pick Nathan Lyon.

Press Trust of India, Jun 15, 2020 18:06:00 IST

Australia spinner Adam Zampa is dreaming of earning the coveted 'Baggy Green' after moving back to New South Wales, where he can sharpen his skills by playing alongside country's top Test pick Nathan Lyon.

The 28-year-old, who signed a contract with NSW for the upcoming season, is hoping to play more first-class games since Lyon is expected to be mostly away on Test duty.

Adam Zampa hopes to push case for maiden Test call with New South Wales move

File image of Adam Zampa. Reuters

"You'd have to be silly not to aim for Test cricket, and also be silly not to recognise that Nathan has that spot, and solidly for the next three or four years minimum," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"If you're another spinner in the country your best bet is to try and play with Nathan so if I can form a relationship with him and play some Shield cricket with Nath, that's probably the best way for me to get that Baggy Green," he added.

The leg spinner said he's had several conversations about his role at the new club with NSW coach Phil Jaques, who played a vital role in Zampa getting back to NSW after a seven-year stint with South Australia.

"I've known Jaquesy for a long time, I played with him at Sutherland as well, so I've known him for 15 years. We've had honest conversations already about where I sit, in Shield cricket particularly," he said.

"Which is good; I know that I'm not here to play every Shield game, but when I do, to try and take every opportunity and if I can play with Nathan, that's going to be a massive bonus," Zampa added.

Zampa, who made his first-class debut with NSW in 2012, will be sharing the dressing room with top cricketers such as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

Zampa is confident he can improve his game with the red ball as he plays more first-class cricket.

"It's literally just been a lack of opportunity the last few years. I felt three years ago I had one full season of Shield cricket and my game improved a lot.

"But ever since then I've basically played a lot of white-ball cricket for Australia and the opportunity just wasn't there. I haven't played much red-ball cricket to be honest, so I'm looking forward to it," he added.
.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 18:06:00 IST

Tags : Adam Zampa, Australia, Baggy Green, Cricket, Nathan Lyon, New South Wales, NSW, Phil Jaques, Sheffield Shield


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all