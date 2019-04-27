First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Adam Zampa, Australia leg-spinner, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: With his accuracy and subtle variations, Zampa's wrist spin could prove vital

In the wrist spin era, Adam Zampa is the best leg-spinner in Australia and if he needs to make a mark on the World Cup, he needs to continue to take wickets during the middle stages.

Gaurav Joshi, Apr 27, 2019 16:33:39 IST

A 16-year-old Adam Zampa was picked in his state U 17 teams as a batsman, but the lack of opportunities with the bat prompted him to try leg-spin. The blonde hair and action that resembled Shane Warne attracted plenty of action. However, it wasn't until he moved from his native state of New South Wales to South Australia that things started to fall into place.

File image of Adam Zampa. Reuters

File image of Adam Zampa. Reuters

Zampa's outstanding 2015-16 Big Bash season for the Melbourne Stars earned him a national cap in the limited-overs format in 2016. Zampa proved his class in the 2016 IPL by taking 16 wickets and would soon become a permanent member of the national squad. For 18 months, he was Australia's primary spinner in the ODI setup before an ordinary series against India in late 2017 led to him being dropped. It took a bit of cajoling from Glenn Maxwell during the Big Bash to build Zampa's confidence and earn a recall back into the setup.

One of Zampa's greatest strengths is his accuracy. He relies on subtle variations such as the slider, top-spinner and the googly to lure the batsman into a false stroke. After 44 matches, Zampa has taken 60 wickets at 35.45. The numbers are not staggering, but a stunning tour of India proved that he can match it with the most elite batsmen in the world.

In the wrist spin era, Zampa is the best leg-spinner in Australia and if he needs to make a mark on the World Cup, he needs to continue to take wickets during the middle stages. One of Zampa's weaknesses is he still has a tendency to bowl a short tracker or a full toss every two overs. If he can eradicate that loose ball, he is bound to be effective at the World Cup.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 16:33:39 IST

Tags : Adam Zampa, Australia Cricket Team, Australia National Cricket Team, Australia World Cup Matches, Australia World Cup Schedule, Australia World Cup Squad, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all