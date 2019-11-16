First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
BAN in IND | 1st Test Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 21, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ACC Emerging Teams Cup: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar star in Bangladesh's six-wicket win over India

On a day when Bangladesh's national team got a hammering from India in Test cricket, its junior side beat its Indian counterpart by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup.

Press Trust of India, Nov 16, 2019 20:55:02 IST

Savar: On a day when Bangladesh's national team got a hammering from India in Test cricket, its junior side beat its Indian counterpart by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup on Saturday.

ACC Emerging Teams Cup: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar star in Bangladeshs six-wicket win over India

Soumya Sarkar scored 73 off 68 balls as Bangladesh beat India by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup. AFP

Armaan Jaffer helped India to 246 in 50 overs after being put in to bat. Bangladesh cantered to victory in 42.1 overs with Soumya Sarkar, who played for the senior team in the recent T20I series against India, making 73 off 68 balls and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 94 off 88 balls.

Also part of the playing eleven was 20-year-old opener Mohammad Naim, who struck a sublime 81 against India in Nagpur on Sunday.

In contrast, none of the India emerging players have played at the highest level.

It was India's first loss of the tournament after the win against Nepal. So far, Bangladesh have won both their matches.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2019 20:55:02 IST

Tags : ACC Emerging Teams Cup, Armaan Jaffer, Bangladesh, Cricket, India, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all