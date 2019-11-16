ACC Emerging Teams Cup: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar star in Bangladesh's six-wicket win over India
On a day when Bangladesh's national team got a hammering from India in Test cricket, its junior side beat its Indian counterpart by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup.
Savar: On a day when Bangladesh's national team got a hammering from India in Test cricket, its junior side beat its Indian counterpart by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup on Saturday.
Soumya Sarkar scored 73 off 68 balls as Bangladesh beat India by six wickets in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup. AFP
Armaan Jaffer helped India to 246 in 50 overs after being put in to bat. Bangladesh cantered to victory in 42.1 overs with Soumya Sarkar, who played for the senior team in the recent T20I series against India, making 73 off 68 balls and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 94 off 88 balls.
Also part of the playing eleven was 20-year-old opener Mohammad Naim, who struck a sublime 81 against India in Nagpur on Sunday.
In contrast, none of the India emerging players have played at the highest level.
It was India's first loss of the tournament after the win against Nepal. So far, Bangladesh have won both their matches.
Updated Date:
Nov 16, 2019 20:55:02 IST
